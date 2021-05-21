HomePod and Apple TVSource: Rene Ritchie / iMore

  • Apple's new Apple TV 4K comes with support for ARC.
  • ARC allows all TV audio to be passed through the Apple TV 4K to HomePods.

Apple's refreshed Apple TV 4K has a secret, and it's a good one. A new Apple support document explains that the new second generation Apple TV 4K supports ARC for sending TV audio through it and out to HomePods.

First noticed by 9to5Mac, the new feature is one that could be a huge deal for the few people who use HomePods as their Apple TV speakers. With ARC enabled on a compatible TV, all audio will be fired through the HomePods, regardless of the source.

Tvos14 Settings Video Audio Default Audio Output Homepod Over ArcSource: Apple

With HDMI ARC or eARC turned on, your Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) can receive high-quality audio from a supported TV and then play that audio through your HomePod speakers.

Of course, the only problem here is that Apple recently discontinued the HomePod speaker, and the newer HomePod mini isn't supported. So yeah. That's just great.

You can still order a HomePod from Apple, but only in the white color. You might be able to find a black one for sale at a third-party outlet, though. Be sure to check out the best HomePod deals we've come across in the last few weeks, too.

