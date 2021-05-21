Apple's refreshed Apple TV 4K has a secret, and it's a good one. A new Apple support document explains that the new second generation Apple TV 4K supports ARC for sending TV audio through it and out to HomePods.

First noticed by 9to5Mac, the new feature is one that could be a huge deal for the few people who use HomePods as their Apple TV speakers. With ARC enabled on a compatible TV, all audio will be fired through the HomePods, regardless of the source.