Google's Apple TV rival just leaked, and it looks like a mythical canceled Apple product you'd probably forgotten about

Google is working on a sequel to its popular Chromecast with Google TV dongle, and its brand new ‘Google TV Streamer’ just leaked with a design that will have Apple fans mourning for AirPower all over again.

It’s been revealed this week that Google is dropping the discrete dongle in favor of a front-and-center streaming box. But rather than adopt the small black box form factor of the Apple TV 4K or rivals like Roku, Google appears to have opted for a much lower-profile white number that looks more like a charging pad or wireless router.

Images shared by 9to5Google reveal “a set-top/table-top design that has a slanted, pill-shaped surface.”

Google’s Apple TV challenge

The leaked images reveal a rounded remote with a similar makeup to Apple’s own Apple TV remote, replete with a D-Pad and buttons for back, home, microphone, and volume. The remote is a bit more comprehensive than Apple’s offering, however, with dedicated shortcut buttons for YouTube and Netflix.

The design of the streamer itself is interesting, its reduced height would make it ideal for position underneath a TV where headroom might be more limited. Conversely, it looks like it will take up a lot more real estate because of how wide it is. Apple fans of recent years will note the striking similarity to Apple’s canceled AirPower project, the company’s unreleased charging mat first unveiled in 2018.

This is purely a design leak at this stage, so gleaning any kind of specs or functionality is pretty much impossible at this stage. Given the current Chromecast with Google TV only costs 29 bucks, it’s likely this more comprehensive offering is going to be a bit more expensive. However, it seems unlikely it will challenge the premium price tag of Apple’s $130 Apple TV 4K.

