The Apple TV 4K might have some new competition with Google's newest streamer

When you're shopping in the world of streaming devices the Apple TV 4K is very much at the top of the pile. It's the best Apple TV device that Apple has ever made, with a fast Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip as well as support for 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. There's Dolby Atmos support for high-spec audio fans, while you'll also get the upgraded Siri Remote with actual buttons rather than the terrible touch-sensitive panel of older versions. But it might have some new competition from Google.

The device is sleek, coming in porcelain and hazel colours – quite the upgrade. The reason for ditching the dongle design? There's a Thread border router and support for Matter smart home gadgets crammed inside. Under the hood, there's a chipset with 22% more processing power and twice the RAM compared to the Chromecast with Google TV, promising a smoother experience when navigating the Google TV UI. Despite this boost, Apple TV 4K still holds the crown for gaming performance.

Around the back, you'll find HDMI 2.1a, gigabit Ethernet for those who despise buffering, and USB-C power delivery. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 may seem a tad outdated, but they’ll handle Chromecast streaming.

The Streamer also comes with Google's new Gemini AI, which provides show summaries and user reviews to save you from the agony of binge-watching a terrible series. The generative ambient mode screensavers give you an extra option, when the screen fades off. Google's remote has had a revamp, too. Volume buttons have moved to the front – no more fumbling around the sides – and there's a customisable button that defaults to launching the Google Home panel. For those prone to losing the remote, a button on the back of the streamer makes it beep until found.

The Google TV Streamer will hit the shelves in the US on 24 September for $100. No word on global availability just yet. But how does it compare to the Apple TV 4K?

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K

(Image credit: Stephen Warwick / iMore)

Google’s offering is a cool $100, while Apple TV 4K comes in at $179. If your wallet’s feeling a bit light, Google has the upper hand here. Both devices support 4K HDR content, but Apple takes a slight lead with Dolby Vision support, while Google’s HDR10+ isn’t far behind.

In terms of design, both devices are sleek, but Google’s porcelain and hazel colours might have the edge if you’re looking for something that blends seamlessly with your decor. When it comes to processing power, Google’s new chipset boasts 22% more power than the old Chromecast with Google TV, but Apple TV 4K’s A12 Bionic chip is still the champ, especially for gaming.

Connectivity-wise, Google TV Streamer includes HDMI 2.1a and gigabit Ethernet, while Apple TV 4K also sports HDMI 2.1 but goes one better with Wi-Fi 6. Bluetooth 5.1 on Google’s box might feel a bit archaic compared to Apple’s Bluetooth 5.0, but it gets the job done.

Smart home integration is where Google TV Streamer shines, with a Thread border router and Matter support. Apple TV 4K has HomeKit and can act as a Matter hub, but Google’s integration feels more robust, especially with the Gemini AI for show recommendations and smart home control right on your screen.

Google’s revamped remote is a hit with its customisable button and front-facing volume controls. Apple’s remote, though, is no slouch with its Siri integration and touchpad. However, the Google remote’s ability to beep when lost is a simple but genius feature that we've been asking Apple to add for years.