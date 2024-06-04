Get the latest Apple TV 4K streamer for just $89.99 while this rare deal lasts — and it might not stick around for long
Act now before it's too late.
When you're shopping in the world of streaming devices the Apple TV 4K is very much at the top of the pile. It's the best Apple TV device that Apple has ever made, but it definitely isn't the cheapest option out there. Thankfully, sometimes a deal comes along that helps lessen the sticker shock somewhat.
Right now Verizon is offering you the chance to pick up the 64GB version of the latest Apple TV 4K for just $89.99, a deal that represents a $40 savings. It's also a deal that doesn't require that you enter any discount codes or clip any coupons which isn't always the case, too.
That doesn't mean there isn't a catch, though. Verizon isn't saying how long this deal is going to last which means that there is always the chance it will happen at any moment and without warning — keep that in mind when you're planning to place your order.
Save on Apple TV before it's too late
Apple TV 4K (2022) 64GB |$129.99 $89.99 at Verizon
This is the latest and greatest Apple TV 4K model and it's one that has plenty of power for both streaming content and playing games. And now it's yours at a price that makes it a much better proposition, too.
In terms of features, the Apple TV 4K comes with a fast Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip as well as support for 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content. There's Dolby Atmos support for high-spec audio fans, while you'll also get the upgraded Siri Remote with actual buttons rather than the terrible touch-sensitive panel of older versions.
This Apple TV device has the App Store built-in with support for games and more, while all buyers will get a free three-month Apple TV Plus trial included for good measure.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.