WordPress is an incredible platform for building websites, but it can be difficult to keep up with the latest features. The WordPress ft Elementor & WooCommerce Master Class Bundle covers everything you need to know, with seven courses from a best-selling instructor. Right now, you can get the training for just $29.99.

Around 37% of all sites online today are built on WordPress, and for good reason. This CMS is flexible enough to handle blogs, business sites, online stores, and much more.

To unlock the full potential of WordPress, however, you need to use plugins. In this bundle, you get to grips with several big names, including Elementor and WooCommerce.

Used by over 2 million websites, Elementor allows anyone to create a custom site using drag-and-drop blocks. In this bundle, you discover how to put together an amazing design.

WooCommerce is another powerful tool that allows you to convert your site into an online store. This bundle includes a full tour, with 19 hands-on tutorials.

Other courses in the bundle show you how to set up a private membership site, an online job board, and beautiful photo galleries. You can use these skills on your own projects or build sites for clients.

Your instructor is Alexander Oni, who has taught over 83,000 students on Udemy alone. With the bundle, you get lifetime access to all 14 hours of content.

The line-up is worth $1,393 in total, but you can grab the bundle now for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.