If you want to excel in life, you need to learn Excel. No, seriously. That may seem like a bold statement to make, but mastering how to use the spreadsheet app pays off. For one, it can help you land a fatter paycheck or even a promotion. For another, it can turn you into a productivity machine, as proficiency in Excel also means you can be adept in analyzing data, building charts, accounting, and so much more.

Then again, given that Excel is a complex program, you may be stumped as to how to navigate it, especially if you're not too familiar with it. Luckily, you can get the training you need from eLearnExcel: The 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle, which features 60 hours of premium training designed to turn you into a data master.

To the uninitiated, eLearnExcel is the International Academy of Computer Training's eLearning company specializing in the online training of Excel. It s used and trusted by the world's leading companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, HSBC, and KPMG. With the training they provide, you'll get to grips with all the functionalities of Excel, along with how you can make the most out of them. You'll learn how to analyze data to make better decisions, create beautiful charts, utilize Pivot Tables, design safe and scalable spreadsheets, and so much more. 300 lessons and projects are included, allowing you to develop basic to more advanced skills and knowledge that is greater than 99% of Excel users.

For a limited time, you can get the 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle for only $48.99—95 percent off the usual $999.