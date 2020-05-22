In these uncertain times, finding a secure job is a priority for everyone. While many well-paid careers require college degrees, white hat hacking is open to just about anyone. These cybersecurity experts are paid good money to find the weaknesses in networks, and there is a huge demand for new talent. The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle helps you get started in this field, with 98 hours of training working towards top exams. You can get it now for just $39.90.

According to industry experts, there will be around 3.5 million vacant jobs in cybersecurity by next year. As a result of this shortfall, many companies are willing to offer six-figure salaries to certified experts.

This bundle helps you break into the lucrative world of cybersecurity. Through 10 courses, you learn about all the most common attacks used by malicious hackers — from SQL code injection to botnets. The training also looks at penetration testing, password analysis, and other key skills.

You learn from top tutors such as Joe Parys, who has taught over 500,000 students on Udemy. Along with practical skills, this bundle provides essential prep for the CompTIA CySA+ and PenTest+ exams. These are highly valued by recruiters the world over.

These courses are worth $1,345, but you can grab the bundle now for just $39.90.

Prices subject to change

