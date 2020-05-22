In these uncertain times, finding a secure job is a priority for everyone. While many well-paid careers require college degrees, white hat hacking is open to just about anyone. These cybersecurity experts are paid good money to find the weaknesses in networks, and there is a huge demand for new talent. The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle helps you get started in this field, with 98 hours of training working towards top exams. You can get it now for just $39.90.
According to industry experts, there will be around 3.5 million vacant jobs in cybersecurity by next year. As a result of this shortfall, many companies are willing to offer six-figure salaries to certified experts.
This bundle helps you break into the lucrative world of cybersecurity. Through 10 courses, you learn about all the most common attacks used by malicious hackers — from SQL code injection to botnets. The training also looks at penetration testing, password analysis, and other key skills.
You learn from top tutors such as Joe Parys, who has taught over 500,000 students on Udemy. Along with practical skills, this bundle provides essential prep for the CompTIA CySA+ and PenTest+ exams. These are highly valued by recruiters the world over.
These courses are worth $1,345, but you can grab the bundle now for just $39.90.The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle – $39.90
See Deal
Prices subject to change
More from Android Central Digital Offers
- Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive
- DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors
- New skills you can learn without leaving home
Apple TV+ shows pick up 17 Daytime Emmy nominations
Four of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows have been nominated for a total of 17 Daytime Emmy awards.
Microsoft sent Scott Forstall a dead fish after he rejected a job offer
Scott Forstall has revealed a bizarre story about how he interviewed with Steve Jobs at NeXT, and how Microsoft sent him a fish after he turned down a job offer from the company.
Rumor: Apple planning 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass
Jon Prosser has suggested that Apple is planning some sort of 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass, a rumor that has stirred much debate on Twitter.
Draw and type more comfortably on your iPad Pro with one of these stands
Drawing or writing with iPad Pro at a desk or table? Check out these stands for a stellar working experience.