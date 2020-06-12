When bright young minds first start studying computer science, Python is often the first language they learn. Why? Because it's relatively easy to pick up and versatile enough to be used in many different ways. The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle helps you master this language, with 12 courses taking you from beginner to advanced. For a limited time, you can get all 91 hours of training for just $39.99.
From machine learning to cybersecurity and big data — Python is used for many different purposes in the real world. As a result, professional developers are always in demand. The average salary for a Python programmer is $119,019 according to Indeed.
This bundle helps you dive into this lucrative niche, with a variety of premium courses. Through video tutorials, you go from writing your first lines of code to building advanced algorithms and intelligent applications.
Along the way, you learn how to deploy Python in data science, statistical analysis, and machine learning. The training also looks at penetration testing, network applications, and everyday automations. These courses have thousands of positive ratings between them, and you will receive a certificate for completing each one.
The training is worth $1,794 in total, but you can get it now for just $39.99.
