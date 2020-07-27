If you are looking for a new job that pays the bills, finance is definitely worth exploring. The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle helps you become a certified analyst, with nine courses and 23 hours of content for just $39.99.
Pretty much anyone can build a career in finance, from school drop-outs to masters graduates. However, companies are looking for people with a basic understanding of money matters. The Chartered Financial Analyst program gives you the chance to prove your knowledge.
This bundle helps you prepare for the CFA Level 1 certification exam. Through 62 video tutorials, you learn about basic economics, corporate finance, and equity.
You also get a crash course in financial reporting, along with lessons on derivatives, alternative investments, and portfolio management. This knowledge is essential for the exam, and really useful in the real world.
Every course in this bundle has great reviews from students, and the average rating is above 4 stars.
The full line-up is worth $1,791, but you can grab the bundle now for just $39.99.
