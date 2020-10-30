Anyone who found the iCloud storage limit of 2TB to be a little on the small side can now pay for 4TB thanks to the arrival of Apple One. You'll need to jump through a couple of hoops, but it's well worth the work.

Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac was the first to spot the potential for 4TB of storage by signing up for an Apple One Premier plan – with 2TB of storage – and then tacking an extra 2TB on top.

Each Apple One plan includes some amount of iCloud storage; the Apple One Individual plan includes 50 GB, the Apple One Family plan includes 200 GB, and the Apple One Premier plan includes 2 TB. These storage quotas are independent of your normal iCloud plan. So you can subscribe to any of the Apple One tiers and then add on an extra 50 GB, 200 GB, or 2 TB on top via the normal iCloud tier. The prices for the iCloud plans are unchanged if you have Apple One. As a reminder, Apple currently charges $0.99 a month for 50 GB, $2.99 a month for 200 GB, and $9.99 a month for 2 TB.

And that's the gist. You can sign up for the top Apple One plan and then tack on another $9.99 per month 2TB iCloud plan and you're good to go. The total? $39.98 per month.

Sure, 4TB is way more than most people are ever going to need. But for those who do need it, this is a big deal.