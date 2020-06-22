Apple announced iPadOS 14 during its WWDC 2020 keynote, full of new features for iPad fans and new users alike. While there's a lot to be excited about, there's a small handful of really important updates coming to the iPad that you should know about. From handwriting recognition to built-in translation in Safari, these are the five most important updates coming with iPadOS 14 when it launches in the fall. Scribble

Search

Sidebar

Safari

Notes Scribble

Maybe the single coolest feature to come out of Apple's WWDC announcements. Scribble lets you write in any text field, then watch as your handwriting is automatically converted into text. This can be used in both first- and third-party apps, and you can even easily delete text by scratching it out with your Pencil. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Search

Search has received a big overhaul in iPadOS 14. It now looks a lot more like Spotlight on the Mac, even hovering over your iPad screen when invoked, rather than taking over the whole screen. Results are a lot faster now, and suggestions pop up after just a few characters are typed. Sidebar

A lot of Apple's first-party apps are getting makeovers, and a lot of those updates center around the inclusion of sidebars and pull-down menus. Sidebars show up now in apps like Photos and Music in ways that enhance the experience immensely, making apps not only easier to navigate, but better to use with tools like trackpads. Safari