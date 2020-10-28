Here at iMore, we love taking photos with our iPhones. It's fast, convenient, and in many situations, captures a wonderful photo; however, there are instances where the best digital camera will outshine any iPhone. Actions shots are some of the hardest photos to capture. If you've ever tried to shoot your child's soccer game, snap a picture of a moving train, or take a photo of your dog running around the dog park on your iPhone, you'll likely know that those photos don't often turn out very well. Likely, you'll see motion blur, and the subject will be out of focus. While there are some manual camera apps for iPhone that can replicate some of what a dedicated digital camera can do, here's five reasons why a digital camera is way better for actions shots. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Bigger, better sensors

iPhone camera sensors are great, but just due to the design's nature, they are small and can only be so good. For action shots and many other types of photography, the bigger and better sensors you find on DSLRs and mirrorless cameras just give you more fidelity than your iPhone ever could. The sensor on a digital camera lets in more light and can processes images more effectively, and switching lenses can even give you more options (more on that later). Faster shutter speed When it comes to taking photos of the action, you need to have a fast shutter speed. Digital cameras can offer super quick shutter speeds, so the camera only captures a fraction of a second. This will let you freeze the motion of a fast-moving subject, so the picture comes out crisp and clear every time. Of course, along with a fast shutter speed, you need proper light. As a general rule, the more light you have, the faster the shutter speed can be to achieve a good photo. In any case, a digital camera is better at achieving faster shutter speeds. Interchangeable lenses