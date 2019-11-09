We all have a bit of wanderlust in us, but the language barrier is one of the biggest things that prevents us from visiting foreign countries. Luckily, the magic of AI makes it possible to converse with native speakers without fear of miscommunication. If you need to satisfy your wanderlust, or if you have a friend that enjoys traveling, the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is the perfect holiday gift for just $59.
The ONE Mini is a handheld device that allows you converse with foreign-language speakers in real-time. It uses AI and a live interpreter service to translate 12 languages, including Spanish, French, and Japanese, so you’ll be able to hail a cab, order food, make new friends, and much more with ease. Additionally, the ONE Mini can transcribe audio recordings using speech recognition, making it easy to study words, phrases, or even entire sentences that you’ll frequently hear while traveling.
With the ONE Mini’s powerful AI translation, language barriers are a thing of the past. You can grab one on sale today for $59, or 40% off.
Calvin Harris flashes new Mac Pro in Instagram Story
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that international DJ and Producer Calvin Harris is already in possession of the new Mac Pro, after he took to Instagram to tease a preview of a new track he is working on.
Instagram to test hiding likes in parts of the U.S. as of next week
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that it will start hiding likes on its platform beginning next week.
Apple patent reveals amazing new in-car capabilities
An Apple patent published November 7 could reveal some pretty exciting new in-car features that Apple is working on.
Don't be caught without a charger for your Versa 2!
Even though the Fitbit Versa 2 has incredible battery life for a smartwatch, it doesn't hurt to be prepared for when the charge gets low. Check out these charging cables and pick a couple up for yourself so you aren't left powerless in a pinch.