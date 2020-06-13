With the economy in a tight spot right now, many of us are looking for ways to earn a few extra bucks. If you're not sure where to start, give The Complete Side Hustle Hacker Bundle a look. This training is packed with ideas and knowledge, helping you build a small business from the ground up. Right now, you can pick up the training for just $29.99.

While many physical stores have been shut, online commerce has been booming. This quarter, digital retailers in the US and Canada have seen a 129% year-over-year growth. If you want to join the party, this bundle can definitely help.

The training focuses on side hustles you can start with limited resources, and potentially run from home. For instance, you discover how to source goods for sale on Alibaba and turn a profit on Amazon. Other tracks look at how you can make money from coaching, and rake in cash from affiliate marketing. The bundle even includes a guide on starting your own web design agency.

The bundle offers 16 hours of content in total, and the courses have great ratings from over 25,000 reviewers. With lifetime access included, you can refer to the training over and over again.

These courses are worth $1,393 in total, but you can currently grab the bundle for just $29.99.

