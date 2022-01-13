Apple has today updated its iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 installation numbers to show how many iPhones and iPads have been updated to the latest version of their respective software. According to those numbers, 72% of modern iPhones are now running iOS 15 — that's devices that were released in the last four years, according to Apple.

That number shrinks to 63% when you consider all devices.

In terms of iPad, Apple says that 57% of modern devices are running iPadOS 15 while the number falls to 49% across all iPads.

The full list reads:

72% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 15.

72% — iOS 15

26% — iOS 14

2% — Earlier

63% of all devices use iOS 15.

63% — iOS 15

30% — iOS 14

7% — Earlier

57% of all devices introduced in the last four years use iPadOS 15.

57% — iPadOS 15

39% — iPadOS 14

4% — Earlier

49% of all devices use iPadOS 15.

49% — iPadOS 15

37% — iPadOS 14

14% — Earlier

Those numbers do seem relatively low but that could simply be down to the fact that Apple now allows users to skip entire updates. It could be that people are simply not updating to iOS 15 and are rather installing security and bug fix updates to iOS 14 instead.

Apple is likely to announce iOS 16 during its annual WWDC event in June, assuming previous release cadences hold true of course.