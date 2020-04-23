Apple's new iPhone SE officially goes on sale tomorrow, April 24, and the company has already had one of its ads leak. Now a second has appeared online although it's very, very short. Just eight seconds long in fact.

This ad is likely intended to be used across Apple's social media channels like Facebook and Twitter, so it doesn't need to be particularly long. But it still manages to get the point across in those eight seconds. And we get to see the iPhone SE unboxed, too. Well, sort of.