What you need to know
- The refreshed iPhone SE goes on sale tomorrow.
- An 8-second ad has appeared online.
- But it isn't available via Apple's official channels yet.
Apple's new iPhone SE officially goes on sale tomorrow, April 24, and the company has already had one of its ads leak. Now a second has appeared online although it's very, very short. Just eight seconds long in fact.
This ad is likely intended to be used across Apple's social media channels like Facebook and Twitter, so it doesn't need to be particularly long. But it still manages to get the point across in those eight seconds. And we get to see the iPhone SE unboxed, too. Well, sort of.
Early reviews of the iPhone SE are super positive and at just $399 it's difficult to find a fault with this refresh. The 4.7-inch LCD screen, Touch ID, and the powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip make the iPhone SE a great option for anyone looking for a relatively inexpensive iPhone. Pre-orders are open now.
Bargain power
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple's new low-cost iPhone.
It's an iPhone, but for less. What's not to like?
