Access help Apple Support is always available on the web at Apple.com/support. Additionally, Apple has a dedicated Support app that's available on the App Store. Plus, their search results show up all the time online — here's how to get at all three:

Open Apple Support online For starters, the Apple Support website is their main hub for getting help with products you own, browsing resources on other devices, and finding specific solutions. This shortcut Open Apple Support page will take you to the URL, making it easy to get back there at a moment's notice. Apple Support app Alternatively, the Apple Support app will show you resources for your specific devices and lets you handle all your issues in a native environment. This shortcut Open Apple Support app takes you to the app whenever you want to get help directly with a product — you can actually dictate into the app and it'll guide you toward the right solution. Search When trying to find information about problems with Apple products, most people probably Google search for their result and find results from Apple's Knowledge Base in the results. With our Search Apple Support shortcut, you can query this resource directly and type your search in the prompt, then be taken to Apple's search results online. Get direct support If you find you can't solve the problem on your own, it's worth trying to get direct help from Apple, either in-person or over the phone.