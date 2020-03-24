The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus has forced more people to stay at home—leading to seemingly endless hours trapped inside with little to do. But there's a silver lining to these types of maddening self-quarantines: you now have an unprecedented amount of free time on your hands to learn a new skill that can enhance your personal life or professional career. So instead of spending the next few weeks simply scrolling through Instagram and binge-watching Netflix, check out these deals that will help you expand your mind and build your skill sets. 1. The Ultimate Creative Writing Course Bundle

MSRP: $1650 | Sale Price: $30 (98% off) Take your writing skills to the next level and publish that novel you've always wanted to publish with this 1,500-hour bundle, which will teach you how to write for a wide variety of mediums including fiction, travel, journalism, and more. 2. The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle

MSRP: $695 | Sale Price: $39 (94% off) If you've always wanted to learn how to draw but don't know where to start, check out this 7-course bundle that walks you through both the basics and more advanced elements of illustration—through instruction that focusses on composition, shading, portraits, and coloring. 3. Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification

MSRP: $2595 | Sale Price: $19 (99% off) This 22-module training bundle will teach you how to take pro-level photos in any environment. You'll learn how to master various photography techniques in a wide range of lighting environments, and there are plenty of resources to help you reach your goals. 4. Pianoforall: The New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard

MSRP: $200 | Sale Price: $15 (92% off) Learning how to play the piano is undeniably difficult, but this instruction package will make it much easier by offering an integrated approach that shows you how to practice scales, build progressions, read sheet music, and more. 5. Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle

MSRP: $1393 | Sale Price: $29 (97% off) Used by some of the world's most popular musicians, Ableton is an industry-leading program that can be used to build hit tracks in the comfort of your own home. With seven courses and over 25 hours of instruction, this bundle will teach you everything there is to know about this best-selling interface. 6. uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription (140+ Languages)

MSRP: $700 | Sale Price: $100 (85% off) Learn a new language the easy way with uTalk, which takes the headaches out of language-learning by offering short and fun exercises you can complete on all of your devices on the go. You'll be able to chose from over 140 languages, and there are plenty of engaging games and tools to keep you on track. 7. The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle