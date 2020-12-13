Source: StackCommerce

While grand gestures are usually appreciated, you don't always need to spend a fortune to delight your friends and family. If you're searching for some affordable gifts this holiday season, look no further. These stocking stuffers are sure to make someone smile, and they're all on sale at $50 or less.

QiStone2 Wireless Portable Charger

With a capacity of 8,000mAh, this beautiful wireless charger helps you keep your devices powered on the go. It measures less than an inch thick, but it can charge two devices at the same time.

Get the QiStone2 Wireless Portable Charger for $29.99 (reg. $79), a saving of 62%.

EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds

Honored at the 2020 CES Innovation Awards, these waterproof wireless earbuds offer 30 hours of battery life with the supplied charging case. You get crisp sound via 6mm graphene drivers, with impressive noise cancellation and a secure Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

Get the EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 (reg. $79), a saving of 50%.

SlimGlow: Bidet Attachment With Night Light

This smart gadget adds a bidet to your toilet and a night light for late-night bathroom trips. It's easy to install, twice as durable as similar products, and you can control the dual-nozzle spray using simple controls.

Get the SlimGlow Bidet Attachment for $49.99 (reg. $79), a saving of 36%.

Jawzrsize® Facial Fitness: Total Transformation Kit

Just as hitting the gym can tone your body, exercising your facial muscles acts like a non-surgical facelift. Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this kit helps you get a perfectly chiseled jawline in just 20 minutes each day.

Get the Jawzrsize Facial Fitness Kit for $42.99 (reg. $149), a saving of 71%.

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

With 12W surround sound and a double subwoofer for rich sound, this portable speaker is perfect for music lovers. Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, the water-resistant HD7 also offers 30 hours of battery life and the option to link a second speaker.

Get the TREBLAB HD7 Speaker for $49.99 (reg. $79), a saving of 37%.

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator

Inspired by NASA technology, the VentiFresh ECO is, "A sure shot solution to make your home environment odor-free," in the words of Engadget. It's small enough to put anywhere, and it uses natural photosynthesis rather than expensive filters.

Get the VentiFresh ECO for $44.99 (reg. $72), a saving of 37%.

High Definition Monocular Telescope

Know someone who loves wildlife or sports? This awesome telescope will help them get a better view, with 50×60 magnification and multi-coated optics. It can even be used as a smartphone camera lens.

Get the High Definition Monocular Telescope for $46.95 (reg. $54), a saving of 14%.

Smart Watch Round Face Health Monitor & Activity Tracker

This stylish smartwatch has 15 useful functions, including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, notifications, music controls, and more. The 1.4" display looks great in any light, and Bluetooth offers a secure connection with your phone.

Get the Smart Watch Health Monitor & Activity Tracker for $49.99 (reg. $149), a saving of 66%.

Retro TV Game Console

Help your friends relive the old days or introduce your kids to classic games with this retro control. It comes with 620 classic 8-bit games pre-installed, and you get two controllers for fun multiplayer sessions.

Get the Retro TV Game Console for $35.95 (reg. $99), a saving of 64%.

Prices subject to change