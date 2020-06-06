At a time when many companies are cutting staff instead of hiring, proving your worth is pretty important. Adding leadership skills to your résumé is a great way to secure your current position, earn a promotion, and impress recruiters. The Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE is a great starting point. This bundle includes 100 hours of content working towards prepping you for top certifications, and you can get it now for just $99.
Pretty much every company over a certain size needs project managers to keep things running smoothly, and they're usually paid handsomely for their services. If you would like to join their ranks, this bundle can help.
Through 360 concise video lessons, you learn the necessary skills for managing projects in any industry. This includes training on risk management, planning ahead, handling change, working within various company structures, and more.
Aside from practical knowledge, the training helps you prepare for the AgilePM, PRINCE2, and PRINCE2 Agile Project Management exams. Along with the tutorials, you get access to interactive exercises and simulated exams.
The courses come from SPOCE, one of the longest-standing Accredited Training Organizations in the world, and this bundle includes one year of unlimited learning.
The training is worth $1,632 in total, but it's now only $99 with this deal.
