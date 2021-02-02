What you need to know
- The Abode app on iPhone now has support for both Home screen widgets and Shortcuts.
HomeKit accessory maker Abode has updated its iPhone app to include support for Home screen widgets as well as new shortcuts that can be used to manage alarms, run quick actions, and more.
The new update is available as a free download from the App Store and is all about making it easier to see information and take action without actually having to open the Abode app first. I'm absolutely here for that, with the full list of changes also including new filtered timeline events to boot.
WIDGETS
Get your system mode, device status, and an image from your camera at a glance on your home screen thanks to new widget options
SHORTCUTS
Get device status, manage your alarm, set your system mode, and run your most-used quick actions all as part of shortcuts.
FILTERED TIMELINE EVENTS
Now you can filter your timeline by date and device type or group. Only want to see camera events or need to see what happened last Friday? You can do that.
Existing users can download the update via the Software Update mechanism in the App Store while everyone else can get their hands on it right now.
