On eve of iPhone 16 launch, UGREEN announces new line of charging devices

With just days to go before Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 16 lineup, a popular accessory maker has announced a new line of charging devices.

UGREEN is launching a new charging lineup called Uno, designed specifically for iPhone users. This collection stands out by telling users when their devices are charged through a friendly robot aesthetic. Some of the products can be bought right now, while some will be available to buy later this month. This new lineup includes the following:

Uno Charger 100W

Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W

Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W

Uno Power Bank 10000mAh 30W

Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

Uno USB-C to USB-C Cable 100W

While many of the above are self-explanatory, the one that intrigues us the most is the Uno Charger 100W. Together with the 6-in-1 USB-C Hub, they adapt a mini-robot that can show off different emojis.

UGREEN calls this 'The Groovy', showcasing different expressions to tell you when it's charging your iPhone. "The Groovy, unique robot appearance can be both cool and cute, serving as an attractive figurine on the desk even when not charging. During the charging process, as the charging status changes, the TFT Screen could support the display of more cute emojis."

The Uno Charger 100W will be available from September 16 priced at $59.99 — which puts it just before the rumored release date of September 20, when the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch.

Getting ready for the next vacation — iMore's take

(Image credit: UGREEN)

You've likely returned from a vacation and you're about to get ready for the Back to School season, which means plenty of moments involving battery packs and wires to keep you and your family's devices charged up. I found myself in a similar situation a few weeks ago, grateful to keep my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Nintendo Switch powered on thanks to some accessories.

Much like Anker, I've always been a fan of UGREEN and its innovative products, especially how the company makes a concerted effort to make it fun to charge up your devices. I'm intrigued by the Uno Charger 100W with its 'Groovy' emoji. So much so, that I'm considering it as a Christmas present for my niece. UGREEN proves with its new Uno series that charging doesn't have to be a chore.

