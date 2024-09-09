No, really - FineWoven isn't dead as Apple reveals new iPhone 16 accessories made from the controversial material

We pretty much got what we expected from Apple's Glowtime event today, with the reveals of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, AirPods Max and Apple Watch Series 10. One thing we didn't expect, however, was FineWoven.

While last year's iPhone models were a hit, Apple took no small amount of criticism for its FineWoven accessories. The material, intended to replace leather on the company's case lineup, didn't feel particularly premium and would quite often fray.

In fact, for the first time in my life, I bought an Apple case, only to have to request a refund. And yet, from the ashes, Apple has brought back FineWoven a year later - sort of.

Apple has resurrected FineWoven

(Image credit: Apple)

If you were hoping for a FineWoven case for your new iPhone 16 model, you'll be disappointed - Apple has deemed that experiment a failed one it seems.

Still, you can grab a FineWoven MagSafe wallet in one of four new color options on the Apple Store; Dark Green, Black, Dark Blue, or Blackberry.

Even more surprising are a range of new FineWoven Key Ring options for your AirTags at $35 each and in the same color options as above, with the added addition of Chartreuse.

Is this Apple testing the waters for a FineWoven comeback? That remains to be seen, but it appears there's life in it yet.

