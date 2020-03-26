What you need to know
- ACNH Travel Guide is a comprehensive guide to everything you can find in the game.
- You can check off what you have so far and monitor your progress.
- The app costs $2.99 on the App Store.
- There is no Android version planned.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for about a week now, and many of us are knee-deep in all things Animal Crossing. It's the perfect escape from what's happening in the real world, but it can be a little overwhelming with all of the things to collect. That's why Jeffrey Kuiken has just released a new companion app, appropriately named ACNH Travel Guide.
Your dream island
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Island paradise
Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes you to a remote, deserted island to start a new life. Customize your own home, craft items, and make friends with animal villagers.
With ACNH Travel Guide, you're getting a complete list of every available bug, fish, and fossil in the game, along with further details about each. You can see what season and time everything shows up, along with the price each item fetches when you sell it in the shop. More information about bugs and fish include location, rarity, and whether they're available in the rain. The Fossil list gives you the price each piece sells for, and how many sections one complete fossil has.
The app also has "Items & More" section that lists out all DIY Recipes, Fruit, Villagers, and Events. For some reason, you can't check off what DIY Recipes you have, but you can mark what fruit and villagers you have on your island. Information on each villager includes their personality and birthday.
The "Home" section of ACNH Travel Guide also displays the date, time, what is currently available right now, and shows your overall progress in terms of collecting. Any upcoming events are also shown on the Home section, and this includes the birthdays of villagers you've marked as having.
The app itself is simple and intuitive, and the colors match nicely with Animal Crossing overall (especially if you have the ACNH Edition Switch). I've only downloaded the app this morning, but I can see myself consulting this regularly as I continue building my island paradise.
Your island companion
This convenient app helps you track your progress for collectibles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
And if you need more Animal Crossing, don't forget to check out a lot of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PSA: It’s OK if you can't close your rings while social distancing
Not filling your Apple Watch activity rings can be irritating, especially if you're used to crushing your goals. But maybe now is the time to go easy on yourself.
It's a tablet battle between the new iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro X
The new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is a beautiful device, and it's now closer than ever to the Surface Pro lineup thanks to a keyboard and touchpad. But how does it fare against the Surface Pro X? We compare the two.
Duolingo releases a free iPhone and iPad app to help kids learn to read
Great news for those of us who have kids to homeschool during the coronavirus madness! Duolingo has a new app that will help take the strain.
Get your hands on these adorable Animal Crossing amiibo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons works with amiibo. Here's a list of all of them including where to buy them.