  • ACNH Travel Guide is a comprehensive guide to everything you can find in the game.
  • You can check off what you have so far and monitor your progress.
  • The app costs $2.99 on the App Store.
  • There is no Android version planned.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for about a week now, and many of us are knee-deep in all things Animal Crossing. It's the perfect escape from what's happening in the real world, but it can be a little overwhelming with all of the things to collect. That's why Jeffrey Kuiken has just released a new companion app, appropriately named ACNH Travel Guide.

With ACNH Travel Guide, you're getting a complete list of every available bug, fish, and fossil in the game, along with further details about each. You can see what season and time everything shows up, along with the price each item fetches when you sell it in the shop. More information about bugs and fish include location, rarity, and whether they're available in the rain. The Fossil list gives you the price each piece sells for, and how many sections one complete fossil has.

The app also has "Items & More" section that lists out all DIY Recipes, Fruit, Villagers, and Events. For some reason, you can't check off what DIY Recipes you have, but you can mark what fruit and villagers you have on your island. Information on each villager includes their personality and birthday.

The "Home" section of ACNH Travel Guide also displays the date, time, what is currently available right now, and shows your overall progress in terms of collecting. Any upcoming events are also shown on the Home section, and this includes the birthdays of villagers you've marked as having.

The app itself is simple and intuitive, and the colors match nicely with Animal Crossing overall (especially if you have the ACNH Edition Switch). I've only downloaded the app this morning, but I can see myself consulting this regularly as I continue building my island paradise.

And if you need more Animal Crossing, don't forget to check out a lot of our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides!

