Amazon has been running Cyber Monday sales all day and has plenty of deals to make your home a lot smarter. One of the most popular items to upgrade is the door lock, and the deal on August's 3rd generation Smart Lock Pro makes it a no brainer to get your smart home started.
The Smart Lock Pro allows you to control your door lock from anywhere, watch your door automatically unlock when you approach it, and even use Siri to lock/unlock your home. It is 50% off at Amazon right now but the deal only lasts for the next few hours.
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd gen) and Connect Hub
The 3rd generation August Smart Lock Pro lets you control your door lock from anywhere in the world.
The 3rd generation Smart Lock Pro from August allows you to control and monitor your door from anywhere. With the August app and voice assistants, you'll be able to lock and unlock your door, control keyless access, and keep track of who comes and goes with an activity feed that tracks things 24/7.
With the August app, the Smart Lock Pro will unlock automatically as you approach it and lock automatically when you walk away. August's Doorsense will also be able to assure you that your door is securely closed and locked.
The August Door Lock Pro installs in about 10 minutes and attaches to your existing deadbolt, so you'll be able to continue to use your existing lock and keys. It does require connection to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network through the Connect Hub which is included with the sale.
For those who are trying to build a HomeKit empire, the August Smart Lock Pro can be added to HomeKit and controlled through the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. You can also use Siri to control the lock.
This is a Lightning deal and going fast so if you miss out check out Best Buy's sale on the 4th generation Smart Lock that also includes a Lenovo Smart Clock for free.
If you're trying to build out your smart home and want to know what other smart accessories to pick up, check out our list of the Best HomeKit Accessories of 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
