Amazon has been running Cyber Monday sales all day and has plenty of deals to make your home a lot smarter. One of the most popular items to upgrade is the door lock, and the deal on August's 3rd generation Smart Lock Pro makes it a no brainer to get your smart home started. The Smart Lock Pro allows you to control your door lock from anywhere, watch your door automatically unlock when you approach it, and even use Siri to lock/unlock your home. It is 50% off at Amazon right now but the deal only lasts for the next few hours.

The 3rd generation Smart Lock Pro from August allows you to control and monitor your door from anywhere. With the August app and voice assistants, you'll be able to lock and unlock your door, control keyless access, and keep track of who comes and goes with an activity feed that tracks things 24/7. With the August app, the Smart Lock Pro will unlock automatically as you approach it and lock automatically when you walk away. August's Doorsense will also be able to assure you that your door is securely closed and locked. The August Door Lock Pro installs in about 10 minutes and attaches to your existing deadbolt, so you'll be able to continue to use your existing lock and keys. It does require connection to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network through the Connect Hub which is included with the sale.