ActiveTab comes to iPad to fix Safari's tabs there, too

What you need to know
- ActiveTab has come to iPad, making it easier to see which tab is active in the new Safari.
- The Safari extension is already popular on the Mac.
Less than a week ago I told you about ActiveTab, a new Safari extension that made it easier to tell which tab was active despite the new Safari interface. Now that same extension has made its way to iPad — and it's here to fix Safari's tabs there, too.
The issue with iPadOS 15's Safari is similar to that on the Mac — discerning which tab is active isn't as easy as it should be. ActiveTab fixes that by putting a strip of color beneath the tab that's currently live. It's a simple fix, but it's an effective one. And just like on the Mac, people can customize the color of the strip as well as how thick it is, too.
Whether Apple will make the new Safari tabs easier to differentiate in the future, nobody knows. But for a couple of dollars, you can fix the problem right here and right now — a bargain, no doubt. And all you need to do is grab an app from the App Store!
Anyone who wants to fix their Safari tabs can download Active Tab from the App Store for $1.99 right now. It's worth every penny. If you still want greater differentiation from your tabs, be sure to disable the "Show color in tab bar" Safari option, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Editor's Desk: Series 7 preorders, iPhone SE 2022 rumors, and more!
The Apple Watch Series 7 is finally available for preorder, and we've got more rumors about the iPhone SE 2022, M1X Macs, and more.
How the new Nintendo Switch OLED model compares to previous Switch consoles
The Nintendo Switch OLED model has several improvements over previous Switch iterations. The titular OLED screen stands out incredibly well in person.
Nintendo recap: Sora in Smash, OLED models, and Metroid Dread, oh my!
Nintendo had a packed week. The new Switch OLED model released, Metroid Dread launched, the last Super Smash Bros. fighter got revealed, and more.
Cover up! Check out these awesome sleeves for your MacBook Pro
If laptop bags aren't your thing and you don't like hardshell cases, grab a laptop sleeve and at least protect your new MacBook Pro on the go. Here are our favorites!