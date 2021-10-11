ActiveTab comes to iPad to fix Safari's tabs there, too

Less than a week ago I told you about ActiveTab, a new Safari extension that made it easier to tell which tab was active despite the new Safari interface. Now that same extension has made its way to iPad — and it's here to fix Safari's tabs there, too.

The issue with iPadOS 15's Safari is similar to that on the Mac — discerning which tab is active isn't as easy as it should be. ActiveTab fixes that by putting a strip of color beneath the tab that's currently live. It's a simple fix, but it's an effective one. And just like on the Mac, people can customize the color of the strip as well as how thick it is, too.

ActiveTab for iPad is out! It's free to download if you've bought ActiveTab on the Mac before: https://t.co/LuwuxX633T



Don't worry about the $$$ button. If you try to buy it, you will see "this update is free because you own a previous version of this item." pic.twitter.com/e1xetRUUtU — Zhenyi Tan (@zhenyitan) October 8, 2021

Whether Apple will make the new Safari tabs easier to differentiate in the future, nobody knows. But for a couple of dollars, you can fix the problem right here and right now — a bargain, no doubt. And all you need to do is grab an app from the App Store!

Anyone who wants to fix their Safari tabs can download Active Tab from the App Store for $1.99 right now. It's worth every penny. If you still want greater differentiation from your tabs, be sure to disable the "Show color in tab bar" Safari option, too.