ActiveTab is an extension that clearly shows which Safari 15 tab is active

Apple's latest Safari 15 release is available for current macOS releases right now and will be shipped pre-installed on all macOS Monterey installations soon enough. And while the browser has improved since its early beta days, it still has its issues — like not being able to discern which tab is active when in the 'Separate' tab layout mode — the only mode anyone should be using!

Now, a new extension by the name of ActiveTab is here to save the day. Available from the App Store, the Safari 15 extension puts a custom bar of color beneath the tab that's active, making it immediately obvious which that might be. Users can select how thick they want the bar to be and there's an option to select from multiple different colors, too.

I made a Safari extension that makes it easier to spot the active tab in Safari on Mac https://t.co/wqrh4muXIj pic.twitter.com/QMPh5mrxa0 — Zhenyi Tan (@zhenyitan) October 5, 2021

While it's unfortunate that such an extension is necessary, I for one am glad that it exists. Safari 15 is still the best Mac browser for me, but those tabs still need work. This extension helps improve things considerably.

Anyone who wants to fix their Safari tabs can download Active Tab from the App Store for $1.99 right now. It's worth every penny. If you still want greater differentiation from your tabs, be sure to disable the "Show color in tab bar" Safari option, too.