If you like to workout with friends or find a little healthy competition between you and someone else important to achieving your fitness goals, the Activity app can help you out. When you enable Sharing on your iPhone and Apple Watch, other people can view your progress and compare and challenge themselves to work out as hard or harder than you, and even send you taunting messages along the way.

What Activity data gets shared when I connect with friends?

When you add a pal to your Sharing screen, you'll see all their Activity data from that day forward — and they'll get all of yours, too. But what exactly is Activity data? It breaks down into a few categories:

Your day's Activity rings (Move, Exercise, and Stand) and your personal goals for each

Calories burned

Minutes exercised

Hours stood

Steps taken

Distance traveled

Your Apple Watch and the Activity app will never share more personal and confidential data with your friends, like your heartbeat, or any other Health data potentially collected by the watch.

You also won't get a comprehensive date view of your friends' data the way you can scrutinize your own. You'll have a week's worth of activity data in the Sharing screen and can tap on your friend's profile for each of those individual days, but you won't be able to see a graph of their movement over time, or any major trend line information.

How to turn on Activity Sharing

To turn on Activity Sharing with your pals, you'll need to use your iPhone and the Activity app — if you attempt to try to do it directly from the Apple Watch, a prompt appears that says, "To start sharing your Activity, use the Activity app on your iPhone".

Launch the Activity app from your iPhone's home screen. Tap the Sharing button. Tap the red plus sign (+) in the upper right corner. Type the name or Apple ID of the friend you would like to share your Activity progress with. Tap Send.

Once you've done so, you'll be able to view your progress alongside that of your friends inside the Sharing pane of the Activity app.

How to share your Activity rings without using Activity Sharing

Want to brag to someone who doesn't have an Apple Watch? You can share your Activity rings as a stand-alone image from the Sharing screen. Here's how.

From the Sharing screen, tap on the Me entry. Tap on the Share button in the upper right corner. Tap Save Image, Copy, Message, Mail, or any other Share Sheet option.

How to view your friends' Shared Activity data

After you've added a few friends to your Sharing screen, you'll see their Activity rings show up alongside their name, and (by default) their Move goal percentage and calories burned.

If you're less about calories and more interested in exercise time or miles walked, you can tap the text in the upper left corner to change metrics: You can sort by alphabetical name, Move goal, Exercise goal, Steps goal, or Number of Workouts.