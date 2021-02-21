This is the gamer gear microSD card for the Nintendo Switch if you're into bragging about your systems. The SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card is down to $50.60 at Amazon, and this is just a price match of Best Buy where you can find it for $50.99. The deal is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so it might be that it disappears from both retailers by tomorrow. The price is one of the best, although we did see this card drop lower during the holiday shopping season. It normally sells for around $55 on Amazon and jumps as high as $100 at Best Buy.

SanDisk makes a lot of microSD cards. You could even find some 256GB versions for less money than this one if you really wanted. But if you're a Nintendo Switch owner, this is the ideal card for you. The card works for everyone, but it's especially designed to work for the Switch and is officially licensed by Nintendo to work with the Switch and Switch Lite.

The microSD card has read and write speeds up to 100 MB/s and 90 MB/s. With 256GB of storage, you'll be able to keep plenty of extra games and other media always within close access to your console. You can also keep screenshots and video captures all in one place.

Plus, SanDisk backs it up with a limited lifetime warranty.

We recently did a roundup of all the Nintendo Switch games available to you, and you can even find a list of the newest eShop titles released this month. It's a great place to load up your new card, and that way you don't have to worry about making room elsewhere. No one likes having to do the hard drive shuffle because new, exciting games are out.