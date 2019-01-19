This high-quality iPhone X/XS case available in a range of colors and textures is sure to appeal to adidas fans. You can match your iPhone case to your shoes or just show your brand loyalty.

This is a case that is likely to garner some attention. The trademark three stripes and trefoil logo practically screams adidas, though of course, each case has the word adidas printed or embossed on it as well. There is a case for every taste here. You can go for clear-with-art if you like to see your phone through the case. Or, you can choose a faux-suede back or faux-snakeskin. There are a handful of color options as well. You can tell the designers had fun with these, their creativity really shows.

The adidas Snap Case fits the iPhone XS perfectly, with TPU volume button covers and precision cutouts for all of the other buttons, switches, cameras, and speakers. Since this case is for both the iPhone X and iPhone XS, the speaker hole accommodates five holes on each side even though the iPhone XS only has three on one side.

I always like to see a lip that comes up over the edge of the screen for when you set your phone face down. There is a slight but definite lip on this case. The case does not interfere with wireless charging at all.

If I were an adidas girl myself, I'd probably want several of these to go with different shoes, outfits, or moods. They are so charming.