This high-quality iPhone X/XS case available in a range of colors and textures is sure to appeal to adidas fans. You can match your iPhone case to your shoes or just show your brand loyalty.
Adidas Snap Case
Price: $40
Bottom line: If you love adidas, this case is a must.
The Good
- Sturdy and protective
- Many color and texture choices
- Not bulky
- Attractive and fun
The Bad
- Pricey for plastic
- Unlikely to appeal to non-adidas fans
Fun cases
Adidas Snap Case: What I like
This is a case that is likely to garner some attention. The trademark three stripes and trefoil logo practically screams adidas, though of course, each case has the word adidas printed or embossed on it as well. There is a case for every taste here. You can go for clear-with-art if you like to see your phone through the case. Or, you can choose a faux-suede back or faux-snakeskin. There are a handful of color options as well. You can tell the designers had fun with these, their creativity really shows.
The adidas Snap Case fits the iPhone XS perfectly, with TPU volume button covers and precision cutouts for all of the other buttons, switches, cameras, and speakers. Since this case is for both the iPhone X and iPhone XS, the speaker hole accommodates five holes on each side even though the iPhone XS only has three on one side.
I always like to see a lip that comes up over the edge of the screen for when you set your phone face down. There is a slight but definite lip on this case. The case does not interfere with wireless charging at all.
If I were an adidas girl myself, I'd probably want several of these to go with different shoes, outfits, or moods. They are so charming.
Just for fans
Adidas Snap Case: What I don't like
Frankly, I'm not an adidas fan myself and so I wouldn't use this case in my personal life. My athletic shoes are strictly Asics but regardless, I doubt I want my sneaker brand on my phone anyway. I get it, though — I did buy a couple of Kate Spade iPhone cases, the same brand as one of my purses.
Keep in mind, this is a TPU case. I do like TPU cases myself, but $40 is a fairly high price for a case without real leather, wood, or other expensive materials.
But if you are a fan of adidas shoes, tracksuits, and the brand in general, you'll probably want an adidas case or two.
The ultimate case for adidas fans
Adidas Snap Case: Bottom line
This is the iPhone case to get for fans of the adidas brand. It's sturdy and protective without being bulky, and it's super fun.
