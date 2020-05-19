What you need to know
- Adobe has announced updates to Fresco and Photoshop for iPad.
- Both updates bring mutiple new features to the table.
- Improved Apple Pencil support in Photoshop is a welcome addition.
Adobe has today taken the wraps off two new updates with Fresco and Photoshop for iPad both receiving new versions and new features.
Both updates come with their own blog post which details all of the changes that we can now take advantage of.
Starting with Fresco, Adobe continues the constant improvement that began when the app first arrived back in September of last year.
Improvements include the arrival of Capture Shapes, allowing creators to truly set their imagination wild and build some awesome imagery.
Anyone who used Adobe Draw has been missing them; anyone who hasn't used Draw doesn't know their possibilities. We're talking about Capture Shapes. [...] They're in Fresco now. Still vector (but now, raster too). Still bounded only by creativity. And still accessible from the Shapes tool. Oh, and basic shapes (circle, square, polygons)? Fresco has those now too.
Adobe has also added Mixer brushes to Fresco with no fewer than twelve of them added by default. Users can also now use Photoshop Mixer brushers for the first time.
We've added Mixer brushes to Fresco's default brush set. Twelve of them. Which, we think, is enough of a reason to celebrate. But supporting them also means that Photoshop's Mixer brushes will work in Fresco too. Ever try to upload Photoshop's Mixer brushes only to be disappointed that they never showed in the brushes menu? Take another look. Then paint. And watch the colors pick up, mix, and combine like paint on canvas.
There's a ton more gone into this update, too. The Adobe blog has all the details.
Moving on to Photoshop for iPad, Adobe has gone all-in on adding features that users have been asking for. The first of those is improved Apple Pencil support with pressure sensitivity now included for the first time. I'm no artist, but that sounds like a game-changer to me!
In response to customers who've told us you sometimes feel you must press too hard to make strokes, you can now adjust the pressure sensitivity of your Apple Pencil for more precise brushing, cloning, and other effects when using brush-based tools. This will allow you to brush as softly or as firmly as you'd like in ways that are unique to, and thus customized for the pencil and tablet environment.
This update also adds Curves to the mix, making it easier than ever to adjust the color and tone of an image while doing it all in a non-destructive way. Again, Adobe has more details in a fresh new blog post.
You can download both Adobe Fresco and Photoshop for iPad from the App Store now.
