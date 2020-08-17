Adobe MAX is going virtual and free this year.

In a blog post on its website, Adobe has announced that registration for its MAX 2020 Creativity Conference is now open. The company is taking this year's conference completely online and it, along with its 56 hours of content, will be free to all attendees.

You heard that right. MAX 2020 registration is open. This year's creativity conference is virtual, completely free, and jam-packed with 56 hours of non-stop inspiration and learning. With live content demos, luminary speakers, Sneaks, celebrity appearances, and musical performances, this is an immersive experience you don't want to miss out on. You may be asking, why should I sign up now? What would I be missing out on? What's the catch? We've got the breakdown for you below.

Adobe says that registering for the conference will benefit attendees in the following ways:

Enter into a sweepstakes to win a FREE MAX t-shirt

Build your schedule early (there are over 350 sessions to choose from this year. Get a head start on mapping it all out now!)

Join the live chat with creatives from around the world during session premieres

Gain access to instructor files and presentation downloads

Engage with the product experts behind your favorite Adobe products in Meet the Teams

Win amazing prizes by viewing sponsor tutorials and visiting individual sponsor pages

The company has also announced its lineup of special guests that will attend the conference, including Keanu Reeves, Annie Leibovitz, and Tyler, the Creator.

The best and brightest are joining in on the fun. And all are determined to provide comedic relief, professional expertise, and creative inspiration for you during your MAX journey. Among those participating are Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, leading actor Keanu Reeves, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator. Expect the unexpected during live speaking sessions from the experts. And the best is yet to come…stay tuned next month for the full 2020 featured speaker list.

The Adobe MAX Creativity Conference will run from October 20-22. You can register for the conference on Adobe's website now.