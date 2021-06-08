Adobe has today announced new versions of Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic that now run native on Apple's M1 Macs – including the new M1 iMac.

The updates will be available for download soon and Adobe promises speed increases of more than 80% on average across the entire Creative Cloud suite.

The updates include some new features to go with that huge speed increase as well, but it's the pace at which the apps run that I suspect will be of most interest to heavy users. That said, everyone can look forward to the following as part of Creative Cloud's June update.

Lightroom Ecosystem: New Premium Presets, collaborative editing capabilities, Super Resolution in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic (previously available in Adobe Camera Raw), and custom crop aspect ratios in Lightroom

Powerful new retouching features in Photoshop Express, including skin smoothing, content aware healing, face aware liquify and caricature

Custom brushes in Photoshop on iPad

Rotate View in Illustrator on desktop

New styling tools in Adobe XD: Inner Shadow, Outline Stroke, and Angular Gradient

Those still waiting for Premiere Pro to get support for M1 Macs will have to wait a little while longer. It's currently in beta testing and Adobe says that we should be able to get our hands on it "soon."

With Apple's M1 Macs so blindingly fast, isn't it time you upgraded? These are the best iMac deals we've come across – just so you don't have to pay full price for your colorful new Mac.