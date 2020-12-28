After mocking Apple, Xiaomi removes charger from the box of the Mi 11

What you need to know
- Xiaomi is removing the charger from the box of the Mi 11.
- The move comes after the company criticized Apple for doing the same.
When Apple announced that the iPhone 12 lineup would not include a charger in the box, Xiaomi was one of many phone brands to quickly mock the company for the move. In a Twitter post in October, the company pointed out that that the Mi 10T Pro came with a wall charger, an obvious jab at Apple.
Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro.
Less than three months later, the company seems to be joining Apple's move and is removing the wall charger from its latest phone. In an official post on Weibo, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun says that the Xiaomi 11 will not include a charger in the box. The company is citing environmental reasons just as Apple did back in October.
Xiaomi 11, lightly install.
In response to the call for scientific and technological environmental protection, the charger attached to the box was canceled.
I hope to get everyone's support.
Is there a better solution between industry practices and environmental protection? Next Monday night, at the #Xiaomi 11# press conference, let's talk.
Apple has said from the start that it hopes that other brands follow suit and remove certain accessories from the boxes of their phones due to wall chargers already being in abundance across the globe. While Xiaomi may have gotten a few months of snarky marketing out of Apple going first, it appears that the internal plan was to follow the company all along.
Review: The Cricut Maker is a gateway to crafting that I never knew I had
Vinyl cutting has become a massive art in the maker community and while there are a lot of brand choices out there Cricut is one of the biggest and most trusted. We spent some time with the flagship model, the Cricut Maker, and it turns out, it's a lot of fun.
Review: Apple's HomePod mini has no right to be this loud
Apple's HomePod mini pumps out unbelievable sound for its size and price and is a truly great speaker for Apple fans and HomeKit users.
Apple Car reports add $102 billion to market value
Apple's share price climbed following reports of an Apple car coming in 2024, adding $102 billion at its highest point in the day Tuesday.
Never run out of juice when you carry a battery case for your iPhone 12
If you stay busy travelling or working long hours, that iPhone 12 battery just isn't enough to get you through a really long day. Never run out of juice when you keep it equipped with a handy battery case for extra charging on the go.