After mocking Apple, Xiaomi removes charger from the box of the Mi 11

When Apple announced that the iPhone 12 lineup would not include a charger in the box, Xiaomi was one of many phone brands to quickly mock the company for the move. In a Twitter post in October, the company pointed out that that the Mi 10T Pro came with a wall charger, an obvious jab at Apple.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

Less than three months later, the company seems to be joining Apple's move and is removing the wall charger from its latest phone. In an official post on Weibo, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun says that the Xiaomi 11 will not include a charger in the box. The company is citing environmental reasons just as Apple did back in October.

Xiaomi 11, lightly install. In response to the call for scientific and technological environmental protection, the charger attached to the box was canceled. I hope to get everyone's support. Is there a better solution between industry practices and environmental protection? Next Monday night, at the #Xiaomi 11# press conference, let's talk.

Apple has said from the start that it hopes that other brands follow suit and remove certain accessories from the boxes of their phones due to wall chargers already being in abundance across the globe. While Xiaomi may have gotten a few months of snarky marketing out of Apple going first, it appears that the internal plan was to follow the company all along.