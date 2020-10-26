AirPower, after a brief resurgence, is reportedly canceled once again

What you need to know
- A new report from Jon Prosser says AirPower may be dead again.
- The leaker says AirPower prototyping and testing has been pulled from Apple's internal schedule.
- It could be an indication that Apple is going all-in on MagSafe.
AirPower has been around the rumor mill for some time again with hopes that Apple may still be working on the project, which originally promising to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on a single charger. Back in August, Bloomberg reported that the company may even be working on a "less ambitious" version of the wireless charger.
More than a year after AirPower's demise, Apple is developing a less ambitious wireless charger for the iPhone. But while the Silicon Valley giant works on that product, Aira Inc., a startup based in Chandler, Arizona, this week is rolling out a technology called FreePower that aims to deliver on the original promise of AirPower, and works for devices from different manufacturers, including those from Google and Samsung Electronics Co. -- not just Apple.
Unfortunately, Jon Prosser reports today that the project may be canceled in its entirety. According to sources, all prototyping and testing of the product has been pulled from the schedule in 2021.
"All AirPower prototyping/testing has been removed from the schedule for 2021. Sources doubt that it'll ever be picked back up again. Seems like once again, AirPower is dead."
When Apple announced the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, it also announced its new MagSafe charging technology. Today's news, if accurate, could be an indication that the company has decided to embrace expanding its MagSafe line over the continued pursuit of the unicorn that is AirPower.
