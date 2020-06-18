Recent leaks have seen an AirPower-like device — entitled C68 — appears to be being tested by people right now. Still, unfortunately, I feel like the ship has sailed on making AirPower (or any device like it) relevant.

Back in 2017, Apple announced AirPower, a charging mat that could charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously through Qi wireless charging. At the time, AirPower seemed like a magical product, even though other charging pads existed back then, none were quite as elegant or as useful as what Apple was proposing. Of course, you may remember, that AirPower was officially canceled in 2019 after Apple claimed AirPower will not achieve our high standards" and thus faded into oblivion — until now.

Wireless charging is not new, and we all know that Apple was late to the game when it first included Qi charging on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X a few months later. People have had charging pads for their phones already, but AirPower was offering a unique solution.

AirPower was supposed to be one big charging surface, meaning regardless of where on the surface you placed your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods on the mat, the device would start charging. You didn't have to put your iPhone in a designated spot, so the charging coils inside the mat lined up with the back of the phone in a certain way — just place your device done and let it charge.

Of course, this was AirPower's eventual downfall. All the heat produced from the charging coil(s) was proving difficult to manage in such a small space — it simply wasn't working. We have no idea if the C68 device in these leaks works the same way AirPower was initially intended to, but in reality, it doesn't matter.

Why AirPower doesn't matter now

People were excited for the AirPower when it was announced, but as it was delayed and then never talked about again until its official cancellation, people moved on.

There are a ton of excellent charging pads out there that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time, just like AirPower was supposed to — the only difference is typically the design. Most AirPower alternatives have designated charging areas, so instead of just being able to place your device wherever, you have to put it in a particular spot for the coils to line up.

Even if Apple figured out the heating challenge and design issues with the AirPower, and this new C68 device could deliver precisely what AirPower promised, I don't think it would sway anybody who has bought a 3rd-party alternative to then go buy AirPower. The need isn't as prevalent as it was back in 2017 and 2018 when AirPower was supposed to be released.

