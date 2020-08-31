Reported by Macotakara, Apple may announce the arrival of AirTags, its Tile competitor, alongside the iPhone 12 in an online event that is predicted to take place in the second half of October. According to the report, the product was originally scheduled for release when the iPhone SE debuted in the spring but was delayed for currently unknown reasons.

The report also states that the Apple Watch Series 6 may also be announced at the October event, going against earlier reports that the new smartwatch will be released with a new iPad in September.

Macotakara also says that AirTags may be compatible with the new App Clips feature in iOS 14, but does not explain what kind of functionality that integration will enable.

Apple is expected to announce a new lineup of iPhones in September or October with availability delayed from its usual September release to sometime in October and even as far back as November for some models. Apple might be launching the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in two stages, with the 6.1-inch models coming first.