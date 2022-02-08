The creatures you come across in Pokémon Legends: Arceus come in different sizes, but none are as big as the Alpha Pokémon that spawn in various locations. These huge creatures have glowing eyes, tend to be at much higher levels than other Pokémon in the area, and have powerful attacks. That's why they are great to add to your party. Some only spawn at certain times of the day, so you need to make sure you look for them at the right times.

Catching Alpha Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first Pokémon game to have Alpha Pokémon, but they aren't always easy to catch. Fortunately, you have two methods available to you.

Catch without being seen: Hide nearby and throw Poké Balls at them. As long as they don't see you and you're close enough, they can be caught without fighting. To do this effectively, I suggest throwing a berry, then when they go to eat it, sneak up behind the Alpha Pokémon and throw a ball directly at their back. If you want to try to catch them from a safe distance, use a Feather Ball, Wing Ball, or preferably a Jet Ball as these can be thrown the farthest. If they notice you, throw a Spoiled Apricorn, Ball of Mud, or a Snowball to calm them down and then throw a Poké Ball while they're stunned. Fight the old-fashioned way: Throw one of your Pokémon out at the Alpha and work to whittle down their health. When their health bar is in the low yellow or red, throw your best Poké Balls.

Regardless of which choice you choose, all unfainted Pokémon in your party will earn Exp. if you successfully catch an Alpha.

All Alpha Pokémon Locations

Alpha Pokémon can also spawn randomly inside Space-Time Distortions, so you might get lucky and find a cool one inside these rifts. These Pokémon are listed alphabetically in each map to make them easier to find.

Obsidian Fieldlands Alpha Pokémon