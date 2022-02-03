A strange phenomenon appears regularly throughout Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Hisui region that increases your chances of seeing rare Pokémon. You'll be notified whenever a Space-Time Distortion appears and should quickly make your way to the bubble for the chance to pick up rare items and catch rare Pokémon. Just make sure that you make room in your inventory and have plenty of Poké Balls before running in.

How to unlock Space-Time Distortions

Space-Time Distortions are new events that have never been seen in previous Pokémon games. These events will not occur in Pokémon Legends: Arceus until you have reached a Star Rank of 2 and have unlocked entry into the Crimson Mirelands. What to do in a Space-Time Distortion

Space-Time Distortions randomly appear while you are in a specific section of the map other than Jubilife Village. You'll be notified whenever one of these bubbles begins to form, giving you time to get ready. A.) A space-time distortion seems to be forming! This means that a Space-Time Distortion icon has appeared on the map and that the rift will start in a few minutes. You'll want to quickly head to a campsite. Drop off any unnecessary items to make space in your inventory. Make sure your Pokémon are healed up. Have plenty of Poké Balls on you, whether by crafting or by purchasing them from the man in the campsite. Have plenty of Revives and Potions in case you need to heal your Pokémon. Now quickly make your way to the Space-Time Distortion and wait for it to start. B.) A space-time distortion appeared!

The minute it appears, rare items populate the ground and rare Pokémon begin to spawn, including Alpha Pokémon. Run around collecting the items scattered all over the ground. Now work on capturing or fighting any of the Pokémon that you see. If you faint, you'll be rescued and some items will be lost, but you'll eventually get them back. Head back to the Space-Time Distortion before it goes away. C.) The distortion has ended. The Space-Time Distortion has closed and things are back to normal. Return to camp or to Jubilife Village to report your Pokémon captures. The items you picked up are worth a decent amount so you should sell them at the shop or use them to evolve your Pokémon. Warning: If you close your game or let your Switch go to sleep, any current Space-Time Distortions will go away. So even if you do a manual save right before a Space-Time Distortion, it won't be there when you return to the game. You'll want to catch the Pokémon in these rifts before exiting the game or letting your Switch go to sleep. All Pokémon that spawn in Space-Time Distortions

Some Pokémon only appear in Space-Time Distortions, so you'll need to capture them there if you want to complete your Pokédex.

Location Pokémon Obsidian Fieldlands ○ From the start: Gengar, Leafeon, Sneasel, Sylveon, Weavile

○ After beating story: No additional Crimson Mirelands ○ From the start: Porygon, Porygon2, Porygon-Z, Flareon, Umbreon

○ After beating story: Cyndaquil, Quilava, Hisuian Typhlosion Cobalt Coastlands ○ From the start: Magnemite, Magneton, Flareon, Vaporeon

○ After beating story: No additional Coronet Highlands ○ From the start: Jolteon, Magmortar, Sylveon, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Cranidos, Rampardos

○ After beating story: Rowlet, Dartrix, Hisuian Decidueye Alabaster Icelands ○ From the start: Espeon, Glaceon, Scizor

○ After beating story: Oshawott, Dewott, Hisuian Samurott Pokémon that can spawn anywhere Ambipom, Eevee, Electabuzz, Carnivine, Drapion, Drifblim, Dusclops, Floatzel, Heracross, Kadabra, Lopunny, Luxio, Luxray, Magmar, Octillery, Pikachu, Rapidash, Rhydon, Sealeo, Scyther, Tangrowth, Ursaring, Walrein

All items that appear in Space-Time Distortions

It's worth your time to run around and pick up the items that appear in Space-Time Distortions. They can either be sold for a fair amount or can help your Pokémon evolve. Evolution items can also be exchanged for MP at the Trading Post in Jubilife City.