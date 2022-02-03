A strange phenomenon appears regularly throughout Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Hisui region that increases your chances of seeing rare Pokémon. You'll be notified whenever a Space-Time Distortion appears and should quickly make your way to the bubble for the chance to pick up rare items and catch rare Pokémon. Just make sure that you make room in your inventory and have plenty of Poké Balls before running in.
How to unlock Space-Time Distortions
Space-Time Distortions are new events that have never been seen in previous Pokémon games. These events will not occur in Pokémon Legends: Arceus until you have reached a Star Rank of 2 and have unlocked entry into the Crimson Mirelands.
What to do in a Space-Time Distortion
Space-Time Distortions randomly appear while you are in a specific section of the map other than Jubilife Village. You'll be notified whenever one of these bubbles begins to form, giving you time to get ready.
A.) A space-time distortion seems to be forming!
This means that a Space-Time Distortion icon has appeared on the map and that the rift will start in a few minutes.
- You'll want to quickly head to a campsite.
- Drop off any unnecessary items to make space in your inventory.
- Make sure your Pokémon are healed up.
- Have plenty of Poké Balls on you, whether by crafting or by purchasing them from the man in the campsite.
- Have plenty of Revives and Potions in case you need to heal your Pokémon.
- Now quickly make your way to the Space-Time Distortion and wait for it to start.
B.) A space-time distortion appeared!
The minute it appears, rare items populate the ground and rare Pokémon begin to spawn, including Alpha Pokémon.
- Run around collecting the items scattered all over the ground.
- Now work on capturing or fighting any of the Pokémon that you see.
- If you faint, you'll be rescued and some items will be lost, but you'll eventually get them back. Head back to the Space-Time Distortion before it goes away.
C.) The distortion has ended.
The Space-Time Distortion has closed and things are back to normal.
- Return to camp or to Jubilife Village to report your Pokémon captures.
- The items you picked up are worth a decent amount so you should sell them at the shop or use them to evolve your Pokémon.
Warning: If you close your game or let your Switch go to sleep, any current Space-Time Distortions will go away. So even if you do a manual save right before a Space-Time Distortion, it won't be there when you return to the game. You'll want to catch the Pokémon in these rifts before exiting the game or letting your Switch go to sleep.
All Pokémon that spawn in Space-Time Distortions
Some Pokémon only appear in Space-Time Distortions, so you'll need to capture them there if you want to complete your Pokédex.
|Location
|Pokémon
|Obsidian Fieldlands
|○ From the start: Gengar, Leafeon, Sneasel, Sylveon, Weavile
○ After beating story: No additional
|Crimson Mirelands
|○ From the start: Porygon, Porygon2, Porygon-Z, Flareon, Umbreon
○ After beating story: Cyndaquil, Quilava, Hisuian Typhlosion
|Cobalt Coastlands
|○ From the start: Magnemite, Magneton, Flareon, Vaporeon
○ After beating story: No additional
|Coronet Highlands
|○ From the start: Jolteon, Magmortar, Sylveon, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Cranidos, Rampardos
○ After beating story: Rowlet, Dartrix, Hisuian Decidueye
|Alabaster Icelands
|○ From the start: Espeon, Glaceon, Scizor
○ After beating story: Oshawott, Dewott, Hisuian Samurott
|Pokémon that can spawn anywhere
|Ambipom, Eevee, Electabuzz, Carnivine, Drapion, Drifblim, Dusclops, Floatzel, Heracross, Kadabra, Lopunny, Luxio, Luxray, Magmar, Octillery, Pikachu, Rapidash, Rhydon, Sealeo, Scyther, Tangrowth, Ursaring, Walrein
All items that appear in Space-Time Distortions
It's worth your time to run around and pick up the items that appear in Space-Time Distortions. They can either be sold for a fair amount or can help your Pokémon evolve. Evolution items can also be exchanged for MP at the Trading Post in Jubilife City.
|Item
|What it does
|Black Augurite
|Evolves Scyther into Kleavor.
|Blue Shard
|Can be sold for ₽150 or used to craft a Star Piece.
|Comet Shard
|Sells for ₽15,000.
|Dawn Stone
|Evolves Kirlia (M) into Gallade or Snorunt (F) into Froslass.
|Dubious Disc
|Evolves Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.
|Dusk Stone
|Evolves Murkrow into Honchrkow or Misdreavus into Mismagius.
|Electirizer
|Evolves Electabuzz into Electivire.
|Fire Stone
|Evolves Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine, Eevee into Flareon, or Vulpix into Ninetales.
|Green Shard
|Can be sold for ₽150 or used to craft a Star Piece.
|Ice Stone
|Evolves Eevee into Glaceon or Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetales.
|Leaf Stone
|Evolves Eevee into Leafeon or Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode.
|Linking Cord
|Evolves Kadabra into Alakazam, Machoke into Machamp, Graveler into Golem, and Haunter into Gengar.
|Magmarizer
|Evolves Magmar into Magmortar.
|Metal Coat
|Evolves Onix into Steelix or Scyther into Scizor.
|Moon Stone
|Evolves Clefairy into Clefable.
|Nugget
|Sells for ₽10,000.
|Razor Fang
|Evolves Gligar into Gliscor.
|Reaper Cloth
|Evolves Dusclops into Dusknoir.
|Red Shard
|Can be sold for ₽150 or used to craft a Star Piece.
|Shiny Stone
|Evolves Roselia into Roserade or Togetic into Togekiss.
|Star Piece
|Sells for ₽5,000.
|Stardust
|Sells for ₽1,000.
|Sun Stone
|Evolves Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant.
|Thunder Stone
|Evolve Eevee into Jolteon or Pikachu into Raichu.
|Upgrade
|Evolves Porygon into Porygon2.
|Water Stone
|Evolves Eevee into Vaporeon.
Inspector Space Time
Whenever you see one of those strange bubbles forming in the distance, quickly run to a campsite, make room in your inventory, and make sure you have enough Poké Balls on you before running straight in. With any luck, you'll catch the rarest Pokémon that can spawn in these areas.
Is Matter actually going to be a revolution for the (Apple) smart home?
The new smart home standard, Matter, is poised to make all manner of devices more interoperable across different smart home ecosystems, but will it make much of a difference to your HomeKit setup? Not really.
Facebook says iOS privacy changes will cost $10 billion, shares plunge
Facebook shares plunged Wednesday after the company announced it had missed its revenue target for Q4, and that Apple's iOS privacy changes would cost the firm some $10 billion.
I'm very excited for Face ID with a Mask — here's why
Apple's latest shot at making life easier with a face mask on is much better than its previous solution.
Haven't played all Nintendo Switch Pokémon games? What are you waiting for?
Looking for some awesome games to complete your Nintendo Switch collection? You can't go wrong with Pokémon RPGs and DLC!