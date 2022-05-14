There are a wide variety of games on Apple Arcade — from simple 2D puzzle games to giant 3D open-world adventures. While all games are designed to work just fine without a controller and some don't need it all, controller support is often appreciated. A controller gives you a console-like feel and comfort when playing a game on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac, and luckily there are a ton of great options for controllers compatible with iOS devices — including the PlayStation DualShock 4 and the Xbox One Wireless controllers.

How to tell if an Apple Arcade game has controller support on iPhone and iPad

If you're familiar with buying games from the App Store, you know the pain of trying to figure out with games have controller support and which don't. Usually, you have to go looking through the game's description to see if the developer has included support, but Apple Arcade changes all that. Apple Arcade has clearly labeled each game that supports a controller in not just one, but two places, so you don't miss it. Some games, such as The Oregon Trail, don't really need it, but it's there anyways! When you tap on a game in Apple Arcade, you'll be brought to the game page. At the top of the game page, right underneath the app icon, you'll notice a banner of important information. If a game supports controller, you'll see it in this banner (pictured above in the middle). You can also scroll down the page to the Support section, and if the game supports controllers, it will be clearly labeled here as well (pictured above on the right). Just like that, you can use any of the controllers that are compatible with Apple devices with your games. How to tell if an Apple Arcade game has controller support on Mac