Pokémon Go level requirements: How to level up past level 40

As you start to reach the higher levels, the Pokémon Go level requirements can be a real pain to reach. However, they allow you to catch even more powerful Pokémon and give you the ultimate bragging rights. If you’re playing the game anyway, it’s worth eventually completing them.

Once you start getting to the high 30s and low 40s, it’s worth planning ahead by stockpiling your eggs, holding onto incense, and not using up all your berries. If you’re looking for the level requirements to get through them a little quicker, here’s how to get all the way up to level 50.

What are the Pokémon Go level requirements?

Up to level 40, you simply need to collect EXP from activities to level up. You will need an awful lot though, with level 39 taking five million EXP to get there. It could take you months, though it will take a little less time once you learn how to level up the fastest.

From level 40 onwards, not only do you have to earn an absurd amount of EXP but you have to complete challenges too. Here are all the challenges from level 40 to level 50. Any requirements that use medals will work retroactively and the rest have to be completed while you have the challenge. The members of a Pokémon Go subreddit have put together a nice infographic that you can click on above but, if you can’t see it, here are the level requirements:

Level 41

Power up Legendary Pokémon 20 times

Win 30 raids

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day

Earn 5 gold medal

Level 42

Evolve Eevee into each of its unique Evolutions

Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times

Make 3 excellent throws

Use 200 berries to help catch Pokémon

Level 43

Earn 100,000 Stardust

Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks

Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon

Earn 5 platinum medals

Level 44

Win 30 battles in the Great League

Win 30 battles in the Ultra League

Win 30 battles in the Master League

Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times

level 45

Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts

Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times

Earn 10 platinum medals

Level 46

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of Pokémon 7 days in a row

Make 50 excellent throws

Hatch 30 eggs

Level 47

Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species

Win a three-star raid using only Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less

Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CP

Earn 20 platinum medals

Level 48

Receive 10 Souvenirs from your buddy

Earn 300 hearts with your buddy

Walk 200 km with your buddy

Walk 25 km in a week 8 times

Level 49

Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart

Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades

Send 500 Gifts to friends

Earn 35 platinum medals

Level 50

Make 999 excellent throws

Catch one of the next five Legendary Pokémon you encounter

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less

Achieve rank 10 in the Go Battle League

Why you should take the time to get past level 40 in Pokémon Go

Not only do you get level rewards every level but getting to the game’s highest levels bumps up the CP on each Pokémon. This means, that if you want the strongest version of the strongest Pokémon in the game, you need to put in the time to increase your level.