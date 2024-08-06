Pokémon Go level requirements: How to level up past level 40
The later levels are a real grind.
As you start to reach the higher levels, the Pokémon Go level requirements can be a real pain to reach. However, they allow you to catch even more powerful Pokémon and give you the ultimate bragging rights. If you’re playing the game anyway, it’s worth eventually completing them.
Once you start getting to the high 30s and low 40s, it’s worth planning ahead by stockpiling your eggs, holding onto incense, and not using up all your berries. If you’re looking for the level requirements to get through them a little quicker, here’s how to get all the way up to level 50.
What are the Pokémon Go level requirements?
Level 41-50 Requirements Graphic from r/TheSilphRoad
Up to level 40, you simply need to collect EXP from activities to level up. You will need an awful lot though, with level 39 taking five million EXP to get there. It could take you months, though it will take a little less time once you learn how to level up the fastest.
From level 40 onwards, not only do you have to earn an absurd amount of EXP but you have to complete challenges too. Here are all the challenges from level 40 to level 50. Any requirements that use medals will work retroactively and the rest have to be completed while you have the challenge. The members of a Pokémon Go subreddit have put together a nice infographic that you can click on above but, if you can’t see it, here are the level requirements:
Level 41
- Power up Legendary Pokémon 20 times
- Win 30 raids
- Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day
- Earn 5 gold medal
Level 42
- Evolve Eevee into each of its unique Evolutions
- Use items to evolve Pokémon 15 times
- Make 3 excellent throws
- Use 200 berries to help catch Pokémon
Level 43
- Earn 100,000 Stardust
- Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks
- Catch 5 Legendary Pokémon
- Earn 5 platinum medals
Level 44
- Win 30 battles in the Great League
- Win 30 battles in the Ultra League
- Win 30 battles in the Master League
- Battle in the Go Battle League 20 times
level 45
- Defeat 100 Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 50 times
- Earn 10 platinum medals
Level 46
- Complete 100 Field Research tasks
- Take a snapshot of Pokémon 7 days in a row
- Make 50 excellent throws
- Hatch 30 eggs
Level 47
- Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species
- Win a three-star raid using only Pokémon with 1,500 CP or less
- Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CP
- Earn 20 platinum medals
Level 48
- Receive 10 Souvenirs from your buddy
- Earn 300 hearts with your buddy
- Walk 200 km with your buddy
- Walk 25 km in a week 8 times
Level 49
- Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart
- Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades
- Send 500 Gifts to friends
- Earn 35 platinum medals
Level 50
- Make 999 excellent throws
- Catch one of the next five Legendary Pokémon you encounter
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader 3 times using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less
- Achieve rank 10 in the Go Battle League
Why you should take the time to get past level 40 in Pokémon Go
Not only do you get level rewards every level but getting to the game’s highest levels bumps up the CP on each Pokémon. This means, that if you want the strongest version of the strongest Pokémon in the game, you need to put in the time to increase your level.
