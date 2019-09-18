Note: Apple Arcade is currently available to beta testers on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. These are the games you can play in the beta right now. Additionally, the links in this article will only work properly on a mobile device for the time being, and will not display correctly on your desktop or laptop.

A controller gives you a console-like feel and comfort when playing a game on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac, and luckily there are a ton of great options for controllers that are compatible with Apple devices — including a PlayStation DualShock 4 and the Xbox One Wireless controller.

There are a wide variety of games already on Apple Arcade — from simple 2D puzzle games to giant 3D open-world adventures. While all games are designed to work just fine without a controller, some games are just better with a controller in your hands.

If you're familiar with buying games from the App Store, you know the pain of trying to figure out with games have controller support and which don't. Usually, you have to go looking through the game's description to see if the developer has included support — Apple Arcade changes all that. Apple Arcade has clearly labeled each game that supports a controller, in not just one, but two places, so you don't miss it.

When you tap on a game in Apple Arcade, you'll be brought to the game page. At the top of the game page, right underneath the app icon, you'll notice a banner of important information, if a game supports controller, you'll see it in this banner (pictured above in the middle). You can also scroll down the page to the Support section, and if the game supports controllers, it will be clearly labeled here as well (pictured above on the right).

All Apple Arcade games with controller support

To throw a wrench into things, in our own personal testing, we've noticed that some games that aren't labeled with controller support in Apple Arcade, appear to work just fine with controllers. For clarity sake, the following list will be separated into games that have officially been labelled with controller support, and those that haven't.

Games officially labeled with controller support

Games without controller support labels

