Apple, as expected announced its brand new iPhone 12 lineup, featuring 5G, A14 processor, and an all-new design.

Apple's October iPhone event has wrapped up, so here's a rundown of all of the announcements.

Firstly, the iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12. From Apple:

Cupertino, California — Apple today unveiled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G technology, ushering in a new era for the world's best smartphone. The newly designed iPhone 12 models feature expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on iPhone 12, and coupled with an advanced dual-camera system, delivers meaningful new computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone. iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be available on October 23, with pre-orders beginning October 16,

iPhone 12 Mini will be available on November 13, pre-orders begin November 6. Prices start at $699 and $799 respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro

Apple also announced the iPhone 12 Pro, the more powerful version of its new smartphone. It features many of the same specs as the iPhone 12 including, 5G and the A14 processor, but there are also some big standout features including Apple ProRAW technology, a new expansive UltraWide camera, and more. It comes in four stainless steel finishes, graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999, and the Pro Max is $1,099. Like the iPhone 12, the Pro will be available from October 23, with pre-orders on October 16. iPhone 12 Pro Max will debut on November 13, with pre-orders on November 6.

All of Apple's iPhone 12 lineup will ship without charger bricks or headphones in the box

HomePod Mini