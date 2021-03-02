Mario has entertained videogame fans for over 35 years, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The Nintendo Switch is home to many great Mario games, most of which are compatible with amiibo. Amiibo are the helpful collectible figurines that can add and unlock features in some of your favorite Nintendo Switch games. For collectors and fans alike, finding every Mario amiibo can be tough, but not impossible. Mario doesn't give up, and neither should you!

Editor's note: Some of the amiibo you see on this list are no longer in circulation, and will be both more difficult to track down and more expensive than the standard retail pricing for one of these amiibo figures. You can also use used or imported amiibo since they're not region-locked.

Cat Mario Amiibo

The cat's meow: Cat Mario

In Super Mario 3D World, Mario's catsuit does a lot more than look really cute. Wearing it, Mario can climb, pounce, and swipe just like a cat. Tapping Cat Mario while playing Super Mario 3D World unlocks the White Catsuit, an invincible version of the powerful power-up.

Cat Peach

Pretty in pink: Cat Peach

Cat Peach is just as versatile as Mario is, and she's not content with just sitting on the sidelines. This amiibo unlocks a random power-up when used in Super Mario 3D World.

Mario Amiibo

One of the originals: Mario (Super Smash Bros.)

This version of Mario is one of the first 12 amiibos to ever hit the market. With a fireball in his hand, Mario is not going to take prisoners on the battlefield

$40 at Amazon
Luigi Smash Amiibo

Mean and green: Luigi (Super Smash Bros.)

Mario's younger brother might be an unorthodox fighter, but he is known to get the job done once he gets his hands dirty. This amiibo reflects one of his taunts.

$28 at Amazon
Bowser Smash Amiibo

The big bad Koopa himself: Bowser (Super Smash Bros.)

The big bad Koopa is just as formidable in Smash as he is storming the castles of the Mushroom Kingdom. His amiibo is large and imposing, so make sure you clear some space on your shelf for the King.

Peach Smash

Prepare for a royal beatdown: Princess Peach (Super Smash Bros.)

Princess Peach is not a damsel in distress in Smash. She's a fast fighter with explosive hip thrust and some dizzying combos. Don't underestimate her.

$25 at Amazon
Wario Smash Amiibo

Buy my games!: Wario (Super Smash Bros.)

Mario's gross doppelganger joins Smash with his Motorcycle in tow. His amiibo portrays him as he appeared in WarioWare Microgames.

$42 at Amazon
Yoshi Smash Amiibo

Insatiable appetite: Yoshi (Super Smash Bros.)

Mario's trusted steed can hold his own in a fight. His long tongue captures anything he touches, and he'll either send it flying or turn the unlucky prey into an egg. How? Well, you don't want to know.

$42 at Amazon
Rosalina Smash Amiibo

Shining bright: Rosalina (Super Smash Bros.)

Rosalina is the newest addition to the Mario crew, first appearing in Super Mario Galaxy. Ever since she's become a mainstay of the series. In Super Smash Bros, she uses Luma to form massive combos.

Starting at $60 on Amazon
Donkey Kong Smash

The top banana: Donkey Kong (Super Smash Bros.)

This amiibo represents the most recent version of Link. Here he is frozen in mid-air, aiming a bow and arrow at an unsuspecting foe.

Starting at $69 on Amazon
Diddy Kong Smash

DK's little buddy: Diddy Kong (Super Smash Bros.)

Diddy Kong is Donkey Kong's little buddy. What he lacks in strength, he makes up for with agility.

$64 at Amazon
Bowser Jr Smash

Heir to the Koopa throne: Bowser Jr. (Super Smash Bros.)

Bowser Jr. is the only son of the Koopa king himself, and he won't let you forget it. His clown car is full of gadgets to help him get out of any situation.

Daisy Smash Amiibo

Hi, I'm Daisy!: Daisy (Super Smash Bros.)

The spunky tomboy Princess Daisy joins the Super Smash Bros. fight. While similar to Princess Peach, Daisy has got a few moves of her own that make her unique.

$39 at Amazon
Dr Mario Amiibo

Who needs a shot?: Dr. Mario (Super Smash Bros.)

Mario has taken has had many professions in his life, and Doctor, well, that's just one of dozens. Dr. Mario packs a stronger punch but is a little slower than his normal counterpart.

$28 at Amazon
Piranha Plant Amiibo

Looking for a bite?: Piranha Plant (Super Smash Bros.)

This amiibo represents the most recent version of Link. Here he is frozen in mid-air, aiming a bow and arrow at an unsuspecting foe.

$26 at Amazon
Mario Super Mario Series

Mr. videogames: Mario (Super Mario Series)

This Mario is part of the Super Mario Series. Unlike his Smash counterpart, this Mario is welcoming and friendly.

$30 at Amazon
Bowser Mario Series

A timeless villian: Bowser (Super Mario Series)

Bowser has been Mario's nemesis for years but occasionally joins in on his parties and sporting events. Have they become frenemies?

Starting at $13 at Amazon
Yoshi Amiibo

Got any fruit?: Yoshi (Super Mario Series)

Yoshi might be known as Mario's steed (or his trusted babysitter) but Yoshi is known to have an adventure or two of his own from time to time.

$59 at Amazon
Peach Super Mario Series

Her royal grace: Princess Peach (Super Mario Series)

The Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is always being captured by Bowser. Maybe it's time to invest in some better home security.

$27 at Amazon
Toad Amiibo

Loyal servant: Toad (Super Mario Series)

Toad is Princess Peach's dedicated servant. Despite being a little cowardly, Toad is always happy to throw himself out there for the princess.

$32 at Amazon
Luigi Super Mario Series

Little bro: Luigi (Super Mario Series)

Luigi's younger brother might not be as brave, but he can jump pretty high. And he owns a mansion!

$25 at Amazon
Wario Mario Amiibo

Treasure is all mine: Wario (Super Mario Series)

Wario is the total opposite of Mario in almost every way. Known for his love of treasure, Wario has searched far and wide to amass piles of treasure and he's not about to share it with anyone.

Starting at $106 at Amazon
Waluigi Amiibo

Purple menace: Waluigi (Super Mario Series)

If Wario is the opposite of Mario, then Waluigi is the opposite of Luigi. He often joins Wario on his evil exploits, though their relationship is unknown.

$70 at Amazon
Daisy Mario Amiibo

The other princess: Daisy (Super Mario Series)

Princess Daisy rules Sarasaland, which was once attacked by the alien Tatanga. Since being rescued by Mario, she's a frequent guest at his parties and events.

$16 at Amazon
Rosalina Mario Amiibo

The cosmic mother: Rosalina (Super Mario Series)

Rosalina is the mother of the Lumas and the watcher of the cosmos. She keeps an eye on all of Mario's adventures from the Comet Observatory.

Starting at $64 at Amazon
Donkey Kong Super Mario Series

The big ape: Donkey Kong (Super Mario Series)

Donkey Kong may have started life as a Mario antagonist, but he's made quite a name for himself since then. Eating bananas with his friend Diddy Kong is more his style.

$54 at Amazon
Diddy Kong Mario

Kool kong: Diddy Kong (Super Mario Series)

Wherever Donkey Kong is, Diddy Kong is not far behind him.

$60 at Amazon
Boo Amiibo

Peekaboo: Boo

A frightfully shy member of the Mushroom Kingdom, they are usually terrified to look someone in the eye, preferring to lurk closely behind instead.

$27 at Amazon
Goomba Amiibo

Everyone's first bad guy: Goomba

The first enemy to ever appear in a Mario game, Goomba's can be dispatched with a bonk to the head.

$76 at Amazon
Koopa Troopa Amiibo

Foot soldiers: Koopa Troopa

Koopa Troopas are Bowser's loyal foot soldiers. While they come in different varieties, most are powerless without their shell.

$111 at Amazon
Mario Gold

24k Mario: Mario Gold Edition (Super Mario Series)

A special gold edition of the Mario amiibo has become quite a collector's item.

$94 at Amazon
Mario Silver

What glitters isn't always gold: Mario Silver Edition (Super Mario Series)

And just in case you needed another limited edition, hard to find amiibo, there's a silver edition of Mario's amiibo too.

$62 at Amazon
Wedding Mario

Dapper Mario: Wedding Mario

Mario is dressed to the nines, even if it's just to stop Bowser's wedding. He wasn't going to miss the opportunity to dress for the occasion.

$44 at Amazon
Peach Wedding

Not her big day: Wedding Princess Peach

Peach is dressed for her wedding day…to Bowser?!

$34 at Amazon
Wedding Bowser

Bowser's looking sharp: Wedding Bowser

Bowser is dressed in his very best for his illegitimate marriage to Princess Peach.

$60 at Amazon
Delicious Mario

But it's a breakfast cereal!: Delicious amiibo

Ok, so this isn't a traditional amiibo by any means, but the box acts just like a Mario amiibo does. I don't know if I'd eat the cereal today, though.

Starting at $13 at Ebay
8 Bit Mario Modern

8-bit sheen: 8-bit Mario (Modern)

To celebrate Mario's 30th anniversary, a pixelated version of the plumber was released. Wow, how time flies.

$40 at Amazon
8 Bit Mario Classic

Classic looks: 8-bit Mario (Classic)

The 30th anniversary 8-bit Mario also comes in a classic color.

$15at Amazon
Donkey Kong Skylanders

Turbo charged: Turbo Charge Donkey Kong

This one is quite a collector's item. Made as an addition to Skylanders SuperChargers, the great ape is a powerhouse, and he's fast, too.

Starting at $35 at Amazon
Skylanders Bowser

Hammer time: Hammer Slam Bowser

Another addition to the Skylanders SuperChargers game, Bowser comes equipped with his fire breath and a super large hammer.

$50 at Amazon

Power-up with Mario amiibo

Here that was every Mario amiibo available — and we're sure there's going to be more to come. Whether you've been collecting amiibo since they launched, or grabbed one or two along the years, amiibo have proven to be far more than just a collectible.

Some of the best amiibo unlock additional conditions for myriad games for the 3DS, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch. Our favorite right now is Cat Mario. Released alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Cat Mario offers a great power-up to players who need some extra help on their quest to save the Sprixies, and he looks super cute on any bookshelf.

