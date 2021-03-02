Mario has entertained videogame fans for over 35 years, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The Nintendo Switch is home to many great Mario games, most of which are compatible with amiibo. Amiibo are the helpful collectible figurines that can add and unlock features in some of your favorite Nintendo Switch games. For collectors and fans alike, finding every Mario amiibo can be tough, but not impossible. Mario doesn't give up, and neither should you!
Editor's note: Some of the amiibo you see on this list are no longer in circulation, and will be both more difficult to track down and more expensive than the standard retail pricing for one of these amiibo figures. You can also use used or imported amiibo since they're not region-locked.
- The cat's meow: Cat Mario
- Pretty in pink: Cat Peach
- One of the originals: Mario (Super Smash Bros.)
- Mean and green: Luigi (Super Smash Bros.)
- The big bad Koopa himself: Bowser (Super Smash Bros.)
- Prepare for a royal beatdown: Princess Peach (Super Smash Bros.)
- Buy my games!: Wario (Super Smash Bros.)
- Insatiable appetite: Yoshi (Super Smash Bros.)
- Shining bright: Rosalina (Super Smash Bros.)
- The top banana: Donkey Kong (Super Smash Bros.)
- DK's little buddy: Diddy Kong (Super Smash Bros.)
- Heir to the Koopa throne: Bowser Jr. (Super Smash Bros.)
The cat's meow: Cat MarioStaff Pick
In Super Mario 3D World, Mario's catsuit does a lot more than look really cute. Wearing it, Mario can climb, pounce, and swipe just like a cat. Tapping Cat Mario while playing Super Mario 3D World unlocks the White Catsuit, an invincible version of the powerful power-up.
Pretty in pink: Cat Peach
Cat Peach is just as versatile as Mario is, and she's not content with just sitting on the sidelines. This amiibo unlocks a random power-up when used in Super Mario 3D World.
One of the originals: Mario (Super Smash Bros.)
This version of Mario is one of the first 12 amiibos to ever hit the market. With a fireball in his hand, Mario is not going to take prisoners on the battlefield
Mean and green: Luigi (Super Smash Bros.)
Mario's younger brother might be an unorthodox fighter, but he is known to get the job done once he gets his hands dirty. This amiibo reflects one of his taunts.
The big bad Koopa himself: Bowser (Super Smash Bros.)
The big bad Koopa is just as formidable in Smash as he is storming the castles of the Mushroom Kingdom. His amiibo is large and imposing, so make sure you clear some space on your shelf for the King.
Prepare for a royal beatdown: Princess Peach (Super Smash Bros.)
Princess Peach is not a damsel in distress in Smash. She's a fast fighter with explosive hip thrust and some dizzying combos. Don't underestimate her.
Buy my games!: Wario (Super Smash Bros.)
Mario's gross doppelganger joins Smash with his Motorcycle in tow. His amiibo portrays him as he appeared in WarioWare Microgames.
Insatiable appetite: Yoshi (Super Smash Bros.)
Mario's trusted steed can hold his own in a fight. His long tongue captures anything he touches, and he'll either send it flying or turn the unlucky prey into an egg. How? Well, you don't want to know.
Shining bright: Rosalina (Super Smash Bros.)
Rosalina is the newest addition to the Mario crew, first appearing in Super Mario Galaxy. Ever since she's become a mainstay of the series. In Super Smash Bros, she uses Luma to form massive combos.
The top banana: Donkey Kong (Super Smash Bros.)
This amiibo represents the most recent version of Link. Here he is frozen in mid-air, aiming a bow and arrow at an unsuspecting foe.
DK's little buddy: Diddy Kong (Super Smash Bros.)
Diddy Kong is Donkey Kong's little buddy. What he lacks in strength, he makes up for with agility.
Heir to the Koopa throne: Bowser Jr. (Super Smash Bros.)
Bowser Jr. is the only son of the Koopa king himself, and he won't let you forget it. His clown car is full of gadgets to help him get out of any situation.
Hi, I'm Daisy!: Daisy (Super Smash Bros.)
The spunky tomboy Princess Daisy joins the Super Smash Bros. fight. While similar to Princess Peach, Daisy has got a few moves of her own that make her unique.
Who needs a shot?: Dr. Mario (Super Smash Bros.)
Mario has taken has had many professions in his life, and Doctor, well, that's just one of dozens. Dr. Mario packs a stronger punch but is a little slower than his normal counterpart.
Looking for a bite?: Piranha Plant (Super Smash Bros.)
This amiibo represents the most recent version of Link. Here he is frozen in mid-air, aiming a bow and arrow at an unsuspecting foe.
Mr. videogames: Mario (Super Mario Series)
This Mario is part of the Super Mario Series. Unlike his Smash counterpart, this Mario is welcoming and friendly.
A timeless villian: Bowser (Super Mario Series)
Bowser has been Mario's nemesis for years but occasionally joins in on his parties and sporting events. Have they become frenemies?
Got any fruit?: Yoshi (Super Mario Series)
Yoshi might be known as Mario's steed (or his trusted babysitter) but Yoshi is known to have an adventure or two of his own from time to time.
Her royal grace: Princess Peach (Super Mario Series)
The Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is always being captured by Bowser. Maybe it's time to invest in some better home security.
Loyal servant: Toad (Super Mario Series)
Toad is Princess Peach's dedicated servant. Despite being a little cowardly, Toad is always happy to throw himself out there for the princess.
Little bro: Luigi (Super Mario Series)
Luigi's younger brother might not be as brave, but he can jump pretty high. And he owns a mansion!
Treasure is all mine: Wario (Super Mario Series)
Wario is the total opposite of Mario in almost every way. Known for his love of treasure, Wario has searched far and wide to amass piles of treasure and he's not about to share it with anyone.
Purple menace: Waluigi (Super Mario Series)
If Wario is the opposite of Mario, then Waluigi is the opposite of Luigi. He often joins Wario on his evil exploits, though their relationship is unknown.
The other princess: Daisy (Super Mario Series)
Princess Daisy rules Sarasaland, which was once attacked by the alien Tatanga. Since being rescued by Mario, she's a frequent guest at his parties and events.
The cosmic mother: Rosalina (Super Mario Series)
Rosalina is the mother of the Lumas and the watcher of the cosmos. She keeps an eye on all of Mario's adventures from the Comet Observatory.
The big ape: Donkey Kong (Super Mario Series)
Donkey Kong may have started life as a Mario antagonist, but he's made quite a name for himself since then. Eating bananas with his friend Diddy Kong is more his style.
Kool kong: Diddy Kong (Super Mario Series)
Wherever Donkey Kong is, Diddy Kong is not far behind him.
Peekaboo: Boo
A frightfully shy member of the Mushroom Kingdom, they are usually terrified to look someone in the eye, preferring to lurk closely behind instead.
Everyone's first bad guy: Goomba
The first enemy to ever appear in a Mario game, Goomba's can be dispatched with a bonk to the head.
Foot soldiers: Koopa Troopa
Koopa Troopas are Bowser's loyal foot soldiers. While they come in different varieties, most are powerless without their shell.
24k Mario: Mario Gold Edition (Super Mario Series)
A special gold edition of the Mario amiibo has become quite a collector's item.
What glitters isn't always gold: Mario Silver Edition (Super Mario Series)
And just in case you needed another limited edition, hard to find amiibo, there's a silver edition of Mario's amiibo too.
Dapper Mario: Wedding Mario
Mario is dressed to the nines, even if it's just to stop Bowser's wedding. He wasn't going to miss the opportunity to dress for the occasion.
Not her big day: Wedding Princess Peach
Peach is dressed for her wedding day…to Bowser?!
Bowser's looking sharp: Wedding Bowser
Bowser is dressed in his very best for his illegitimate marriage to Princess Peach.
But it's a breakfast cereal!: Delicious amiibo
Ok, so this isn't a traditional amiibo by any means, but the box acts just like a Mario amiibo does. I don't know if I'd eat the cereal today, though.
8-bit sheen: 8-bit Mario (Modern)
To celebrate Mario's 30th anniversary, a pixelated version of the plumber was released. Wow, how time flies.
Classic looks: 8-bit Mario (Classic)
The 30th anniversary 8-bit Mario also comes in a classic color.
Turbo charged: Turbo Charge Donkey Kong
This one is quite a collector's item. Made as an addition to Skylanders SuperChargers, the great ape is a powerhouse, and he's fast, too.
Hammer time: Hammer Slam Bowser
Another addition to the Skylanders SuperChargers game, Bowser comes equipped with his fire breath and a super large hammer.
Power-up with Mario amiibo
Here that was every Mario amiibo available — and we're sure there's going to be more to come. Whether you've been collecting amiibo since they launched, or grabbed one or two along the years, amiibo have proven to be far more than just a collectible.
Some of the best amiibo unlock additional conditions for myriad games for the 3DS, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch. Our favorite right now is Cat Mario. Released alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Cat Mario offers a great power-up to players who need some extra help on their quest to save the Sprixies, and he looks super cute on any bookshelf.
