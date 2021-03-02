Mario has entertained videogame fans for over 35 years, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The Nintendo Switch is home to many great Mario games, most of which are compatible with amiibo. Amiibo are the helpful collectible figurines that can add and unlock features in some of your favorite Nintendo Switch games. For collectors and fans alike, finding every Mario amiibo can be tough, but not impossible. Mario doesn't give up, and neither should you!

Power-up with Mario amiibo

Here that was every Mario amiibo available — and we're sure there's going to be more to come. Whether you've been collecting amiibo since they launched, or grabbed one or two along the years, amiibo have proven to be far more than just a collectible.

Some of the best amiibo unlock additional conditions for myriad games for the 3DS, Wii U, and Nintendo Switch. Our favorite right now is Cat Mario. Released alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Cat Mario offers a great power-up to players who need some extra help on their quest to save the Sprixies, and he looks super cute on any bookshelf.