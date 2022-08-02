All special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers 2022

There's no doubt that the Pro Controller is one of the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch when it comes to controllers. Unfortunately, these Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are special releases, so they tend to cost more than the traditional Pro Controller. However, if you like to have a design that's a little different or something that shows off your love for a franchise, these special edition options might be what you're looking for.

The coolest special edition Nintendo Switch controllers

Special and tough to find

While there aren't many special edition designs for these Nintendo Switch controllers yet, some pretty cool ones are available, and we hope to see more in the future. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is really just about the best controller you can use for your Switch, as we note in our review. However, cool designs and colors really add to the appeal!

I love the splash of color on the upcoming Splatoon 3 Special Edition Controller for a vibrant option. However, there's also a lot of beauty in the simplicity of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition Pro Controller. Whatever option you choose from this list, you can't go wrong with these beautiful Pro Controllers, they really are the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch.

Since they are released for a limited time, these designs can be difficult to find, and they may often change in price and availability. If you are buying from eBay, you will want to make your purchase with a reputable buyer. We will update this list as more Special Edition Pro Controllers come out!