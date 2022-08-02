All special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers 2022
By Alex Huebner published
Get your hands on something special for your Switch.
There's no doubt that the Pro Controller is one of the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch when it comes to controllers. Unfortunately, these Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are special releases, so they tend to cost more than the traditional Pro Controller. However, if you like to have a design that's a little different or something that shows off your love for a franchise, these special edition options might be what you're looking for.
The coolest special edition Nintendo Switch controllers
A splat of color
This bright Pro Controller has beautiful pink and green handles, much like the Splatoon 2 Joy-Cons. So, it's keeping with the theme. Players will also see adorable splats and squid characters in a shiny black finish on the matte black body.
A striking design
The vibrant green across the body and colored handles are enough to make this Pro Controller stand out. In addition, the added blade design in a shiny black across the body on the opposite the green side makes for a really stunning look. Perfect for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 fans, especially now that the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 just dropped too!
More than smashing buttons
No matter your favorite fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this Pro Controller is sure to get you into the fighting mood. It has the Smash Bros. logo in a light silver across the controller body and accents the handles in white.
For monster fans
The Monster Hunter games are known for their beautiful creatures, so it's fitting that the Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition Pro Controller would feature one of the beasts. The gold monster across the right and the compass-like design over the joystick are a great tribute to the latest Monster Hunter game's style. Unfortunately, this is a newer Pro Controller and is currently a little more difficult to find than the others.
Silver sunbreak
Similar to the controller that was released for the initial game, the special edition controller released for the Monster Hunter Rise DLC, Sunbreak Edition, also features a beautiful monster. This one pairs beautifully with the other as a silver and gold combo and is matched in the details and intricacy of the design.
More vibrancy
Although this controller isn't available yet, we are definitely keeping our eye out for it! In celebration of Splatoon 3's release on Switch, this bright color combo comes to the Pro Controller on August 26. It features not only the Inklings, but also the Octolings and changes up the colors that were made available with Splatoon 2 gear.
Special and tough to find
While there aren't many special edition designs for these Nintendo Switch controllers yet, some pretty cool ones are available, and we hope to see more in the future. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is really just about the best controller you can use for your Switch, as we note in our review. However, cool designs and colors really add to the appeal!
I love the splash of color on the upcoming Splatoon 3 Special Edition Controller for a vibrant option. However, there's also a lot of beauty in the simplicity of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition Pro Controller. Whatever option you choose from this list, you can't go wrong with these beautiful Pro Controllers, they really are the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch.
Since they are released for a limited time, these designs can be difficult to find, and they may often change in price and availability. If you are buying from eBay, you will want to make your purchase with a reputable buyer. We will update this list as more Special Edition Pro Controllers come out!
Alex has been working with iMore as a Freelance Gaming Writer for three years. You can also find a few articles of hers on Android Central and Windows Central. She regularly covers Nintendo Switch games and accessories as well as iOS game apps. In addition to the Nintendo Switch, you may also find her playing on the PlayStation and PC. When she doesn’t have a controller in hand she likes to spend her time with her husband, son, and dogs, exploring new places, or hiding away with a book (or comic book). A few of her favorite games include the Zelda franchise, Little Nightmares, and Animal Crossing.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.