Each time a new version is released, Super Smash Bros. offers more and more characters to battle with from different franchises. An under-rated benefit of the game is discovering different franchises that aren't just the main faces of Nintendo. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch is no exception, with a large amount of both the best games on Switch and some lesser-known games represented. Take a look at all the franchises you will see within the game and their latest title.
Animal Crossing
Only in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will you take someone out as an adorable Villager or the lovable dog Isabelle. If you need to retreat from all the battle and relax for a bit, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a whole island waiting for you.
ARMS
Get a taste of what the ARMS fighters are like when you play Min Min in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Her cute personality and those of the other fighters are shown so well in their origin game, ARMS. Test your skills in a different kind of fighting game and see who is your favorite.
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Kazooie were a later addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but they showed up with a bang. Unfortunately this is their only appearance on the Switch. Their most recent title on a Nintendo Console is Banjo-Pilot for the Game Boy Advance. Since that has been so long ago your best bet for finding this title online would be eBay, if you're looking to break out your old Game Boy.
Bayonetta
This powerful, stylistic female is here to take names in both games. In addition to taking names in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Bayonetta 2 offers more fighting and more weapons for action lovers to enjoy.
Castlevania
Simon and Richter are not afraid of anything. They have taken on Dracula in many stories! This may be why they're such powerhouse fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, you can follow the whole story directly from your Nintendo Switch.
Donkey Kong
Bring in the brawlers with the familiar faces of another Nintendo classic, Donkey Kong! Play as the ape himself Donkey Kong, his tiny but mighty counterpart Diddy Kong, or baddie King K. Rool. The Donkey Kong bunch have an adventure on their own, fighting off enemies throwing frosty blasts into the jungle. While King K. Rool isn't in the game, there are some new Kong characters to try.
Dragon Quest
The Dragon Quest Hero is used to traveling with a party, but he doesn't let that stop him in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. See what more he can do with a party in DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of and Elusive Age.
Duck Hunt
From a classic game to a dog with complex moves, Duck Hunt is an original worth representing and it makes us very happy to see him in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Duck Hunt is not available on Switch right now, but was made available on the Wii U. If you still have your Wii U system, give this classic a try!
EarthBound
Two cute characters, Ness and Lucas, can pack some of the biggest punches in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! These two come from the EarthBound game. While this doesn't have anything available on Switch, if you still have your 3DS you're in luck!
F-Zero
A very hands on fighter is Captain Falcon. Although he doesn't have any new games released on Switch, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can still enjoy his game. F-Zero is one of many NES and SNES games available for free on the online library included with subscription.
Fatal Fury
The chosen fighter from this fighting game was Terry! If you'd like to find out if you agree with this choice, try out FATAL FURY, remade for the Switch, with FATAL FURY FIRST CONTACT.
Final Fantasy
With how long Final Fantasy has been around and introducing characters, there were a lot of options of who could represent them in this fighting game. While the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters Cloud and Sephiroth are from Final Fantasy VII, the Switch offers a complete port of the SaGa series which is a great place to start for those new to the franchise.
Fire Emblem
Fire Emblem is a well-represented game in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fighters from this title include Marth, Lucina, Roy, Chrom, Ike, Robin, Corrin, and Byleth. Outside of this battle arena, you can see them on a different battlefield with the turn-based RPG, Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
Game & Watch
This character takes it back to the very beginning of gaming and pays homage to Nintendo's early years. As some fighters have found out, sometimes you can't beat the classics. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo released a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system! It will be released November 12, 2021.
Ice Climbers
Get the most bang for your buck with the Ice Climbers! After all, you get two fighters in one. They don't have their own Switch specific game but you can enjoy this adorable duo's NES game free from your Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.
Kid Icarus
Another classic with great Super Smash Bros. Ultimate talent is Kid Icarus. Kid Icarus was last released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS, but you can play it from your Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Representing this classic is Pit, Dark Pit, and Palutena.
Kirby
Adapt to the competitors around you and take on their abilities with Kirby! This fighter uses his famous skill to suck up his enemy, swallow them, and gain their powers. In his Switch debut game, Kirby Star Allies, he uses this along with the ability to befriend his enemies and combine powers to create new attacks. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you can also play as Meta Knight and King Dedede.
Mega Man
Mega Man also makes an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a fighter option. Play Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection on the Switch and get six titles in one game. These six titles are classic Mega Man games and a must play for anyone new to Mega Man outside of Smash Bros.
Metroid
Blast your competitors away in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Samus, Dark Samus, or Zero Suit Samus, and even take on the terrifying form of Ridley. While Metroid hasn't quite made its way to the Switch yet, it's coming soon! On October 8, 2021, the long-awaited Metroid Dread will be released. The game is currently available for preorder.
Mii
Ah, the perfect fighter, almost as if you've created them yourself. Oh wait, you do! Your Mii can not only join you in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but also in the new humor adventure, Miitopia.
Minecraft
Steve/Alex may be block heads, but when it comes to fighting, they're not dumb! So maybe you can survive the battle, but can you survive the treacherous world of Minecraft?
Pac-Man
The man that practically started it all, Pac-Man! This arcade favorite is still stealing the hearts of gamers today with new games. A high-resolution and 3D Pac-Man game, PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS, is on the Switch if you want to see this man in an updated, yet traditional form.
Persona 5
One of the most popular Persona 5 characters, Joker, represents the large cast of Persona 5 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to fight many other Nintendo favorite characters. In the latest Persona 5 adventure, Persona 5 Strikers, the Phantom Thieves fight corruption during their summer vacation.
Pikmin
Another character where you get multiple characters in one is Pikmin fighter, Olimar. Just like he does in the Pikmin games, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Olimar has his Pikmin minions here to help him fight. In Pikmin 3 Deluxe they're right by his side still as they help him bring food to his starving home.
Pokémon
While they are cute, friendly, and approachable in New Pokémon Snap, these creatures are not that in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! There are plenty of options for Pokémon fans including Pikachu, Jiggly Puff, Pichu, MewTwo, Pokémon Trainer (featuring Ivysaur, Squirtle, and Charizard), Lucario, Greninja, and Incineroar.
Punch-Out!
Does boxing have a place in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arena? That all depends on how well you can play Little Mac. If you want to take a step back from Smash Bros. without stepping away from fighting games, enjoy the classic SNES game from 1984 directly on your Switch.
R.O.B.
R.O.B. is actually not from a game franchise but is an accessory that was created for the NES. Since he is an older accessory for one of the most popular systems, he is difficult to find and not cheap. But he isn't impossible to find if you'd like to add him to your Nintendo collection!
Sonic the Hedgehog
If you prefer speed over brawn, who is faster than Sonic the Hedgehog himself? These games continue to be a big name on Nintendo consoles and some old favorites are even getting revamped. Sonic Colors has been redone and is now out on Switch as Sonic Colors Ultimate.
Splatoon
The Inklings are used to taking on turf wars, but Smash Bros. is a little different than their usual. Join them in Splatoon 2 and see which team can paint the town their color the fastest.
Star Fox
Outside their ships, these StarFox favorites can still aim and fight! Take on your opponents with Fox, Flaco, or Wolf. Get them back into their ships and into their element with Starlink: Battle for Atlas as they fight Grax for freedom.
Star Fox is back and in his element in outerspace! Get the physical ships as well as the game or just enjoy them digitally. The choice is yours!
Street Fighter
Nintendo brought in more trained fighters with Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter. Practice some new moves in a different setting with Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection on the Nintendo Switch and play many of this game's original titles.
Super Mario
You can't have a mashup of Nintendo characters without including the poster-child, Mario, and his Mushroom Kingdom friends. Playable fighters from this world include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Bowser, Dr. Mario, Rosalina and Luma, Bowser Jr., and Piranha Plant. Outside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate one of the best Mario games on Switch to enjoy is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
Tactical Espionage Action Metal Gear Solid
Snake seems like he'd be the kind of guy to be able to take on anyone that comes his way with all his gear and training. So it makes it that much more humorous to see him lose to a Jiggly Puff. Snake has come from Metal Gear Solid, the most recent of these games being Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D for the 3DS.
Tekken
The latest addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate family is Kazuya from Tekken. There hasn't been a Tekken game on Nintendo since 2012 when Tekken Tag Tournament 2 came out for the Wii U. However this title isn't available on the Nintendo eShop so the only way to get this one is to take out your Wii U and hit eBay for a copy.
The Legend of Zelda
Throughout the years, The Legend of Zelda has had many faces and art styles. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players will see a lot of fan favorites that they can choose as their fighter. Choose from Link, Young Link, Toon Link, Sheik, Zelda, and Gannon.
WarioWare
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the few games where players can actually choose Wario and control him. The Nintendo Switch has added another Wario title recently with WarioWare: Get it Together! Get to know Wario and friends on a new level, literally.
Wii Fit
She has obviously got the moves, she's know for being fit! The Wii Fit Trainer was a humorous addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but does bring attention to a unique section of Nintendo games — fitness games. A woman figure like the Wii Fit Trainer also leads fitness exercises in Fitness Boxing 2 on Nintendo Switch.
Xenoblade Chronicles
Shulk and Pyra/Mythra are used to battling. In Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Shulk takes on a mechanical enemy, using the Monado to rid the Mechon from his world. Pyra/Mythra join in Shulk's Journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
Yoshi
While Yoshi may have started as just part of Mario's group, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he has moves of his own. On the Switch he has adventures of his own too. The latest Yoshi game is Yoshi's Crafted World where a cast of wooly characters try to save their handmade land from Kamek and Baby Bowser.
The kind of fight that brings you together
There are so many amazing franchises Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has brought together and some older games that have a new light on them. While some of these fighters are pop culture familiar faces, we love our less discussed fighter franchises too and can't wait to see what all of these will look like on the new Nintendo Switch OLED.
Start at the very beginning of a franchise with the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. Next, try out a new kind of fighting with ARMS. Even try out something a little more laid back with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whatever you choose to try next, the variety of game types and characters available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is truly impressive. So what game did you learn about through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
