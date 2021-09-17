Previous 4 of 4 Next

Sonic the Hedgehog

If you prefer speed over brawn, who is faster than Sonic the Hedgehog himself? These games continue to be a big name on Nintendo consoles and some old favorites are even getting revamped. Sonic Colors has been redone and is now out on Switch as Sonic Colors Ultimate.

Splatoon

The Inklings are used to taking on turf wars, but Smash Bros. is a little different than their usual. Join them in Splatoon 2 and see which team can paint the town their color the fastest.

Splatoon 2 In this family-friendly shooting game, you play as Inklings who are using their paint guns to spread their paint and claim their turf. The team with the most of their color paint on the arena at the end wins! $60 at Best Buy

$57 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart

Star Fox

Outside their ships, these StarFox favorites can still aim and fight! Take on your opponents with Fox, Flaco, or Wolf. Get them back into their ships and into their element with Starlink: Battle for Atlas as they fight Grax for freedom.

Star Fox is back and in his element in outerspace! Get the physical ships as well as the game or just enjoy them digitally. The choice is yours! Street Fighter

Nintendo brought in more trained fighters with Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter. Practice some new moves in a different setting with Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection on the Nintendo Switch and play many of this game's original titles.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Let's take it outside! With this collection celebrating the success of Street Fighter over 30 years, you get 12 arcade favorites for the price of one! $19 at Best Buy

$32 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart

Super Mario

You can't have a mashup of Nintendo characters without including the poster-child, Mario, and his Mushroom Kingdom friends. Playable fighters from this world include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Bowser, Dr. Mario, Rosalina and Luma, Bowser Jr., and Piranha Plant. Outside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate one of the best Mario games on Switch to enjoy is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury This cute 3D world Mario game revamped has a new dark side to it with Bowser's Fury. Even Bowser Jr. is willing to step in and help end Bowser's rage! $60 at Best Buy

$50 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Tactical Espionage Action Metal Gear Solid

Snake seems like he'd be the kind of guy to be able to take on anyone that comes his way with all his gear and training. So it makes it that much more humorous to see him lose to a Jiggly Puff. Snake has come from Metal Gear Solid, the most recent of these games being Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D for the 3DS.

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D Experience this war story set in the Cold War in 3D! Snake has been sent into the enemy's territory to on a mission. Will he make it through and complete his missions? $39 at Amazon

Tekken

The latest addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate family is Kazuya from Tekken. There hasn't been a Tekken game on Nintendo since 2012 when Tekken Tag Tournament 2 came out for the Wii U. However this title isn't available on the Nintendo eShop so the only way to get this one is to take out your Wii U and hit eBay for a copy.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 If you have your Wii U this fighting tournament is for you! While it is a non-canonical game, it offers many fighter favorites from the franchise to choose from. From $22 at eBay

The Legend of Zelda Throughout the years, The Legend of Zelda has had many faces and art styles. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players will see a lot of fan favorites that they can choose as their fighter. Choose from Link, Young Link, Toon Link, Sheik, Zelda, and Gannon.

WarioWare

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the few games where players can actually choose Wario and control him. The Nintendo Switch has added another Wario title recently with WarioWare: Get it Together! Get to know Wario and friends on a new level, literally.

WarioWare: Get It Together! Select your team and follow the instructions to win each microgame. As you complete the tasks you move on to the next level! How far will you get? $50 at Best Buy

$50 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Wii Fit

She has obviously got the moves, she's know for being fit! The Wii Fit Trainer was a humorous addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but does bring attention to a unique section of Nintendo games — fitness games. A woman figure like the Wii Fit Trainer also leads fitness exercises in Fitness Boxing 2 on Nintendo Switch.

Fitness Boxing 2 This fitness routine really packs a punch. Get a good workout in while having fun! These virtual coaches show you the actions step by step and the game tracks your progress so you can see the changes you've made as you go along! $50 at Best Buy

$50 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Xenoblade Chronicles

Shulk and Pyra/Mythra are used to battling. In Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Shulk takes on a mechanical enemy, using the Monado to rid the Mechon from his world. Pyra/Mythra join in Shulk's Journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Start at the beginning of the Xenoblade story with Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Shulk has a magic blade and is using it to fight off the Mechon and save the world. $60 at Best Buy

$39 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart

Yoshi

While Yoshi may have started as just part of Mario's group, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he has moves of his own. On the Switch he has adventures of his own too. The latest Yoshi game is Yoshi's Crafted World where a cast of wooly characters try to save their handmade land from Kamek and Baby Bowser.