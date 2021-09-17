Previous 1 of 4

super smash brosSource: iMore

Each time a new version is released, Super Smash Bros. offers more and more characters to battle with from different franchises. An under-rated benefit of the game is discovering different franchises that aren't just the main faces of Nintendo. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch is no exception, with a large amount of both the best games on Switch and some lesser-known games represented. Take a look at all the franchises you will see within the game and their latest title.

Animal Crossing

Isabelle Smash Bros Switch ScreenshotSource: Nintendo

Only in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will you take someone out as an adorable Villager or the lovable dog Isabelle. If you need to retreat from all the battle and relax for a bit, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a whole island waiting for you.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Bunny Day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Get away from it all on an island all your own. Meet your adorable animal neighbors and help build up your island's reputation to bring in K.K. Slider to perform for you all!

ARMS

Min Min Smash BrosSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Get a taste of what the ARMS fighters are like when you play Min Min in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Her cute personality and those of the other fighters are shown so well in their origin game, ARMS. Test your skills in a different kind of fighting game and see who is your favorite.

Arms Switch Hero

ARMS

In this fighting game, you choose your fighter and customize their arms! Each arm has different unique powers to use during your fight.

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie SmashSource: Nintendo

Banjo-Kazooie were a later addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate but they showed up with a bang. Unfortunately this is their only appearance on the Switch. Their most recent title on a Nintendo Console is Banjo-Pilot for the Game Boy Advance. Since that has been so long ago your best bet for finding this title online would be eBay, if you're looking to break out your old Game Boy.

Banjo Pilot Screenshot

Banjo-Pilot

In this Game Boy Advance adventure, Banjo-Kazooie takes on racing! Choose your favorite Banjo-Kazooie character to race with and hit the track! But make sure you have a Game Boy Advance system to play on.

Bayonetta

BayonettaSource: PlatinumGames

This powerful, stylistic female is here to take names in both games. In addition to taking names in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Bayonetta 2 offers more fighting and more weapons for action lovers to enjoy.

Bayonetta 2

Bayonetta 2

Not only does Bayonetta have an arsenal of weapons, but also some amazing magic powers. If she's going to go through literal Hell and back to save her friend Jeanne, she's going prepared.

Castlevania

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Simon SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

Simon and Richter are not afraid of anything. They have taken on Dracula in many stories! This may be why they're such powerhouse fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, you can follow the whole story directly from your Nintendo Switch.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection Switch Screenshot

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Throughout the years, there have been many Castlevania games, defeating Dracula to save mankind. In this Anniversary Collection, you'll get to enjoy 9 great platformers for the price of one!

Donkey Kong

Smash Bros Ultimate Donkey Kong Kirby SwitchSource: iMore

Bring in the brawlers with the familiar faces of another Nintendo classic, Donkey Kong! Play as the ape himself Donkey Kong, his tiny but mighty counterpart Diddy Kong, or baddie King K. Rool. The Donkey Kong bunch have an adventure on their own, fighting off enemies throwing frosty blasts into the jungle. While King K. Rool isn't in the game, there are some new Kong characters to try.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Bring the heat back to the jungle and end the freeze in the latest Kong adventure!

Dragon Quest

Dragon Quest XI S Hero with swordSource: Nintendo

The Dragon Quest Hero is used to traveling with a party, but he doesn't let that stop him in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. See what more he can do with a party in DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of and Elusive Age.

Dragon Quest XI

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Form a party, choose their skill, and go on a series of quests across the land. In this game you can also play 16-bit versions of the game.

Duck Hunt

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Duck Hunt SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

From a classic game to a dog with complex moves, Duck Hunt is an original worth representing and it makes us very happy to see him in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Duck Hunt is not available on Switch right now, but was made available on the Wii U. If you still have your Wii U system, give this classic a try!

Duck Hunt Wii U

Duck Hunt Wii U

Keep a close eye on your hunting dog and your finger on the trigger. With sharp aim and a little help from man's best friend, you may just bag to most birds of all the hunters!

EarthBound

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Lucas SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

Two cute characters, Ness and Lucas, can pack some of the biggest punches in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! These two come from the EarthBound game. While this doesn't have anything available on Switch, if you still have your 3DS you're in luck!

Nintendo Switch Online EarthBound

EarthBound

Foes from space have fallen on Earth! As Ness, it is up to you and your friends to stop the evil Giygas.

F-Zero

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Captain Falcon SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

A very hands on fighter is Captain Falcon. Although he doesn't have any new games released on Switch, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can still enjoy his game. F-Zero is one of many NES and SNES games available for free on the online library included with subscription.

Best Nintendo Switch Online Games F Zero

Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online

Now that you've beaten your friends with Captain Falcon in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, can you do it again in F-Zero? Try out some cars of the future and test your skills on the track!

Fatal Fury

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Terry SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

The chosen fighter from this fighting game was Terry! If you'd like to find out if you agree with this choice, try out FATAL FURY, remade for the Switch, with FATAL FURY FIRST CONTACT.

Fatal Fury Screenshot

FATAL FURY FIRST CONTACT

A classic fighter has been brough to the Switch and it even has some new fighters to try out! How well will they match up against Terry and the others?

Final Fantasy

FFVII Nintendo Switch SephirothSource: Nintendo

With how long Final Fantasy has been around and introducing characters, there were a lot of options of who could represent them in this fighting game. While the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters Cloud and Sephiroth are from Final Fantasy VII, the Switch offers a complete port of the SaGa series which is a great place to start for those new to the franchise.

Collection Of Saga Final Fantasy Switch Screenshot

COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND

The SaGa series is here and available in one package! These early days Final Fantasy games are a great way to experience the early days of Final Fantasy or replay them.

Fire Emblem

Fire Emblem: Three HousesSource: Intelligent Systems, KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Fire Emblem is a well-represented game in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fighters from this title include Marth, Lucina, Roy, Chrom, Ike, Robin, Corrin, and Byleth. Outside of this battle arena, you can see them on a different battlefield with the turn-based RPG, Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Fire Emblem Three Houses Screenshot

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Build your military and gain skills as you train. Choose which house you teach and recruit from and take your choice into turn-based battle.

Game & Watch

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Mr Game And Watch SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

This character takes it back to the very beginning of gaming and pays homage to Nintendo's early years. As some fighters have found out, sometimes you can't beat the classics. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo released a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system! It will be released November 12, 2021.

Zelda Game And Watch

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

This handheld Game & Watch system holds three fan favorite Zelda games! The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening all in the classic style.

Ice Climbers

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Switch Ice ClimbersSource: Nintendo

Get the most bang for your buck with the Ice Climbers! After all, you get two fighters in one. They don't have their own Switch specific game but you can enjoy this adorable duo's NES game free from your Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Ice Climber Switch Screenshot

Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online

You don't get both ice climbers to one player in the original game. But they are both featured in two-player mode! This treacherous and adorable old school game definitely still holds a challenge today.

Kid Icarus

PitSource: Nintendo

Another classic with great Super Smash Bros. Ultimate talent is Kid Icarus. Kid Icarus was last released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS, but you can play it from your Switch with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Representing this classic is Pit, Dark Pit, and Palutena.

Kid Icarus Wii U Screenshot

Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online

Join Pit in a Greek fantasy adventure. Battle monsters on your way to the three treasures you need to save Angel Land. This game is free with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Kirby

Kirby Star Allies Nintendo Switch HeroSource: iMore (screenshot)

Adapt to the competitors around you and take on their abilities with Kirby! This fighter uses his famous skill to suck up his enemy, swallow them, and gain their powers. In his Switch debut game, Kirby Star Allies, he uses this along with the ability to befriend his enemies and combine powers to create new attacks. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you can also play as Meta Knight and King Dedede.

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby is keeping his friends close and his enemies closer! Bring enemies in as new friends and combine abilities to make new attacks.

Mega Man

Mega Man XSource: Capcom

Mega Man also makes an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a fighter option. Play Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection on the Switch and get six titles in one game. These six titles are classic Mega Man games and a must play for anyone new to Mega Man outside of Smash Bros.

Mega Man Zero Zx Legacy Collection

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Mega Man is a robot, programmed for fighting, out to save the world. With this Legacy Collection you can start at the beginning and enjoy the classic Mega Man stories.

Metroid

Metroid: Samus Returns Source: Nintendo

Blast your competitors away in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Samus, Dark Samus, or Zero Suit Samus, and even take on the terrifying form of Ridley. While Metroid hasn't quite made its way to the Switch yet, it's coming soon! On October 8, 2021, the long-awaited Metroid Dread will be released. The game is currently available for preorder.

Metroid Dread Counter

Metroid Dread

Samus is back and finally coming to Switch! Take down the robots and grow your abilites in the first 2D Metroid in 19 years.

Mii

Streetpass Plaza MiisSource: iMore

Ah, the perfect fighter, almost as if you've created them yourself. Oh wait, you do! Your Mii can not only join you in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but also in the new humor adventure, Miitopia.

Miitopia Horse Outing

Miitopia

Create your own adventurer and embark on a journey with a team. With funny dialogue, exciting turn-based battles, and a huge amount of customization, you're sure to really get into this adventure.

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Minecraft Steve ImageSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Steve/Alex may be block heads, but when it comes to fighting, they're not dumb! So maybe you can survive the battle, but can you survive the treacherous world of Minecraft?

Mario Minecraft

Minecraft

Collect resources from the world and craft, modify, and build as you see fit! Create a world all your own, duplicate a place you enjoy, or just explore the big open world.

Pac-Man

Pac Man Party Royale TrailerSource: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

The man that practically started it all, Pac-Man! This arcade favorite is still stealing the hearts of gamers today with new games. A high-resolution and 3D Pac-Man game, PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS, is on the Switch if you want to see this man in an updated, yet traditional form.

Pac Man Championship Edition Switch Screenshot

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS

Pac is back! The ghost chasing, dot eating lovable yellow ball is on the Switch in 3D style. Enjoy a classic with a modern twist.

Persona 5

Joker Persona 5Source: Sega

One of the most popular Persona 5 characters, Joker, represents the large cast of Persona 5 in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to fight many other Nintendo favorite characters. In the latest Persona 5 adventure, Persona 5 Strikers, the Phantom Thieves fight corruption during their summer vacation.

Persona 5 Strikers Switch Screenshot

Persona 5 Strikers

Sure it's summer, but it's not much of a vacation for the Phantom Thieves. There's a corruption trying to rule Japan and you are traveling across Japan to stop it.

Pikmin

Pikmin 3 DeluxeSource: Nintendo

Another character where you get multiple characters in one is Pikmin fighter, Olimar. Just like he does in the Pikmin games, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Olimar has his Pikmin minions here to help him fight. In Pikmin 3 Deluxe they're right by his side still as they help him bring food to his starving home.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Pink Pikmin Lifting Obstacles

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Olimar's home planet is starving. He is out on a quest to bring food back for the planet's inhabitants and the Pikmin are kind enough to lend a helping hand! But you only have a certain amount of time, will you make it?

Pokémon

Pokken Tournament Dx Switch CharizardSource: Nintendo

While they are cute, friendly, and approachable in New Pokémon Snap, these creatures are not that in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! There are plenty of options for Pokémon fans including Pikachu, Jiggly Puff, Pichu, MewTwo, Pokémon Trainer (featuring Ivysaur, Squirtle, and Charizard), Lucario, Greninja, and Incineroar.

New Pokemon Snap Pidgeotto With Magikarp

New Pokémon Snap

Take photos of Pokémon in their natural habitat to advance the Professor's research! You may catch them doing something bizarre.

Punch-Out!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Little Mac SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

Does boxing have a place in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arena? That all depends on how well you can play Little Mac. If you want to take a step back from Smash Bros. without stepping away from fighting games, enjoy the classic SNES game from 1984 directly on your Switch.

Super Punch Out Switch Screenshot

Arcade Archives SUPER PUNCH-OUT!!

Keep your guard up and enter the ring. This classic SNES style boxing game on Switch is sure to still test your skills today. Who will be the last man standing?

R.O.B.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Rob SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

R.O.B. is actually not from a game franchise but is an accessory that was created for the NES. Since he is an older accessory for one of the most popular systems, he is difficult to find and not cheap. But he isn't impossible to find if you'd like to add him to your Nintendo collection!

Nes Rob

Nintendo NES R.O.B.

An interactive robot by Nintendo! This robot had two official games released for it, Gyromite and Stack-Up, where you gave R.O.B. commands to complete the game.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic AdventureSource: @LongplayArchive on YouTube

If you prefer speed over brawn, who is faster than Sonic the Hedgehog himself? These games continue to be a big name on Nintendo consoles and some old favorites are even getting revamped. Sonic Colors has been redone and is now out on Switch as Sonic Colors Ultimate.

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Sonic is back to defeat Dr. Eggman again! He is freeing the alien Wisps and they are using their powers to give Sonic new, colorful moves.

Splatoon

Inklings in Super Smash Bros.Source: Nintendo

The Inklings are used to taking on turf wars, but Smash Bros. is a little different than their usual. Join them in Splatoon 2 and see which team can paint the town their color the fastest.

Splatoon 2 multuplayer

Splatoon 2

In this family-friendly shooting game, you play as Inklings who are using their paint guns to spread their paint and claim their turf. The team with the most of their color paint on the arena at the end wins!

Star Fox

Star FoxSource: Nintendo

Outside their ships, these StarFox favorites can still aim and fight! Take on your opponents with Fox, Flaco, or Wolf. Get them back into their ships and into their element with Starlink: Battle for Atlas as they fight Grax for freedom.

Starlink Star Fox Feature

Starlink: Battle For Atlas

Star Fox is back and in his element in outerspace! Get the physical ships as well as the game or just enjoy them digitally. The choice is yours!

Street Fighter

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Ryu SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

Nintendo brought in more trained fighters with Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter. Practice some new moves in a different setting with Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection on the Nintendo Switch and play many of this game's original titles.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Switch

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Let's take it outside! With this collection celebrating the success of Street Fighter over 30 years, you get 12 arcade favorites for the price of one!

Super Mario

Mario HeroSource: iMore

You can't have a mashup of Nintendo characters without including the poster-child, Mario, and his Mushroom Kingdom friends. Playable fighters from this world include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Bowser, Dr. Mario, Rosalina and Luma, Bowser Jr., and Piranha Plant. Outside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate one of the best Mario games on Switch to enjoy is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Super Mario 3d World Bowsers Fury Bowser Blue Toad Peach Luigi Mario

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

This cute 3D world Mario game revamped has a new dark side to it with Bowser's Fury. Even Bowser Jr. is willing to step in and help end Bowser's rage!

Tactical Espionage Action Metal Gear Solid

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Snake SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

Snake seems like he'd be the kind of guy to be able to take on anyone that comes his way with all his gear and training. So it makes it that much more humorous to see him lose to a Jiggly Puff. Snake has come from Metal Gear Solid, the most recent of these games being Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D for the 3DS.

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3d Screenshot

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater 3D

Experience this war story set in the Cold War in 3D! Snake has been sent into the enemy's territory to on a mission. Will he make it through and complete his missions?

Tekken

Kazuya KirbySource: Nintendo

The latest addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate family is Kazuya from Tekken. There hasn't been a Tekken game on Nintendo since 2012 when Tekken Tag Tournament 2 came out for the Wii U. However this title isn't available on the Nintendo eShop so the only way to get this one is to take out your Wii U and hit eBay for a copy.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Screenshot

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

If you have your Wii U this fighting tournament is for you! While it is a non-canonical game, it offers many fighter favorites from the franchise to choose from.

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Link's AwakeningSource: Nintendo

Throughout the years, The Legend of Zelda has had many faces and art styles. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players will see a lot of fan favorites that they can choose as their fighter. Choose from Link, Young Link, Toon Link, Sheik, Zelda, and Gannon.

Zelda Breath Of The Wild Guardian

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Calamity Ganon has taken over Hyrule for the last 100 years. Explore the lands, help the Hylians, and get rid of Ganon.

WarioWare

WarioSource: iMore

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the few games where players can actually choose Wario and control him. The Nintendo Switch has added another Wario title recently with WarioWare: Get it Together! Get to know Wario and friends on a new level, literally.

Warioware Get It Together

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Select your team and follow the instructions to win each microgame. As you complete the tasks you move on to the next level! How far will you get?

Wii Fit

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Wii Fit Trainer SwitchSource: Nintendo (Screenshot)

She has obviously got the moves, she's know for being fit! The Wii Fit Trainer was a humorous addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but does bring attention to a unique section of Nintendo games — fitness games. A woman figure like the Wii Fit Trainer also leads fitness exercises in Fitness Boxing 2 on Nintendo Switch.

Fitness Boxing 2 Calendar

Fitness Boxing 2

This fitness routine really packs a punch. Get a good workout in while having fun! These virtual coaches show you the actions step by step and the game tracks your progress so you can see the changes you've made as you go along!

Xenoblade Chronicles

Pyra Joins SmashSource: Nintendo

Shulk and Pyra/Mythra are used to battling. In Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Shulk takes on a mechanical enemy, using the Monado to rid the Mechon from his world. Pyra/Mythra join in Shulk's Journey in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles Hero

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Start at the beginning of the Xenoblade story with Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. Shulk has a magic blade and is using it to fight off the Mechon and save the world.

Yoshi

Yoshi's Crafted WorldSource: Nintendo

While Yoshi may have started as just part of Mario's group, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he has moves of his own. On the Switch he has adventures of his own too. The latest Yoshi game is Yoshi's Crafted World where a cast of wooly characters try to save their handmade land from Kamek and Baby Bowser.

Yoshi's Crafted World Attack

Yoshi's Crafted World

In this adorable hand-crafted world, Yoshi and his friends are trying to stop Kamek and Baby Bowser. Enjoy the atmosphere of everyday objects turned cute while you go on this adventure to save the day.

The kind of fight that brings you together

There are so many amazing franchises Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has brought together and some older games that have a new light on them. While some of these fighters are pop culture familiar faces, we love our less discussed fighter franchises too and can't wait to see what all of these will look like on the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

Start at the very beginning of a franchise with the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. Next, try out a new kind of fighting with ARMS. Even try out something a little more laid back with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whatever you choose to try next, the variety of game types and characters available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is truly impressive. So what game did you learn about through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

