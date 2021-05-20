What you need to know
- The new Apple TV 4K officially launches tomorrow, May 21.
- The video reviews have dropped ahead of its release.
The new Apple TV 4K officially launches in Apple Stores around the world on Friday, May 21. Ahead of its release, a number of reviewers got an early look at the new Apple TV and, perhaps even more important, its new remote.
If you've been interested in the new Apple TV 4K, and that sweet new remote, but have waited for your favorite reviewers to weigh in on it, the wait is finally over!
Check out some of the best reviews of the new Apple TV 4K below:
Rene Ritchie
In this video, I'm going to tell you if the freshly updated Apple TV 4K is… for you. If the increase in processing power, the escalation in audio and video quality, the complete redesign of the remote, are a box-office bomb or a total blockbuster.
iJustine
Checking out the new Apple TV 4K!
UrAvgConsumer
The new Apple TV 4K is here with that new Siri Remote! Is this going to be the best way to watch TV?
Andru Edwards
The new Apple TV 4K includes the new Siri Remote, and it's a definite game-changer in usability. This video includes my review, along with the Apple TV 4K 2021 unboxing, giving you a look inside the package. When looking at the new 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K versus the original model, there are a few things that stand out from a hardware perspective.
The new Apple TV 4K features high frame rate HDR and a new Siri Remote that makes navigating the Apple TV easier than ever.
Our pick
Apple TV 4K (2021)
Minor, but welcome improvements
There's no doubt that the Apple TV 4K (2021) can produce a better picture than the previous model; however, that will only make a difference if you have a TV that can support it. The A12 Bionic inside will make it faster, making Apple Arcade run more smoothly, and the addition of Wi-Fi 6 is nice if you have a Wi-Fi 6 router.
