The new Apple TV 4K officially launches in Apple Stores around the world on Friday, May 21. Ahead of its release, a number of reviewers got an early look at the new Apple TV and, perhaps even more important, its new remote.

If you've been interested in the new Apple TV 4K, and that sweet new remote, but have waited for your favorite reviewers to weigh in on it, the wait is finally over!

Check out some of the best reviews of the new Apple TV 4K below:

Rene Ritchie