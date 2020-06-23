WWDC's opening keynote is done and dusted and attention is now turning to what Apple will announce later this year. We're pretty confident in saying Apple will announce four new iPhones in September or October and now we have a concept video showing them all off. And they look stunning.

This is the first concept video I've come across that shows all four iPhone 12 models and running at more than three minutes it isn't your usual concept video. It's lengthy, but it's detailed and we get to see the most amazing purple iPhone 12 ever. If Apple makes this thing it'll be super popular.

Check it out.