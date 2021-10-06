Amazon is changing the way Alexa waits for commands and questions, making the digital assistant wait longer for stutterers. The move, which will be via an opt-in setting in the iPhone Alexa app, will be hugely beneficial to anyone with a speech impairment.

According to a Forbes article, Amazon is keen to help improve the way people interact with Alexa.

"Alexa is a voice-first experience, and we are always looking for ways to improve speech recognition for all speaking styles. Some customers have told us they just need a bit more time before Alexa responds to their requests," said Shehzad Mevawalla, Head of Alexa Speech Recognition at Amazon, in a statement. "That's why we've built this feature—to help improve all customers' interactions with Alexa, and ensure they get the most out of their experience."

A new version of the Alexa app is now available for download from the App Store, although in typical Amazon fashion the update's release notes simply say the following:

Various bug fixes and performance improvements.

You'd think such a big accessibility feature would get more explanation, wouldn't you?

Virtual assistants are already big deals in terms of accessibility and this move by Amazon is a great one for expanding the number of people who can comfortably use such a popular one. Amazon's new speech setting can be enabled for Alexa-powered devices by going to the Device Settings page in the Alexa app.