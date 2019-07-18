Amazon Photos is both a storage service and an online photo printing service. I should note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the prices listed here. You can still use the service without being a member, but prices will be higher.

Download the Amazon Photos app and you can store your photos in the app. This allows you to free up some space on your iPhone, as you can delete them off of your phone and they'll still be in the Amazon Photos app. You can use both the storage and the photo printing service via either the app or the website, or use them both interchangeably. It all syncs.

The storage is incredible: free, unlimited, and full-resolution. It's searchable, without you having to add any tags to your photos. For example, if you search "dog," all of your dog photos will pop up. The algorithm isn't perfect, though. When I searched "dog," I got a bunch of dog photos and one photo of a tiger! The free storage also includes up to 5GB of video storage, though if you want more, you can pay for it. You can also share photos, create a family vault, create albums, search by place or person (using face recognition), and of course, order photo prints.

The photo printing service is extensive. There are a ton of different print sizes and photo gifts you can buy, and the prices are reasonable. However, Amazon does not offer wallet-sized photos, which is odd. Amazon does make photo books, though not as large a variety as some companies offer. You cannot upload photos from other photo or social media sites, only directly from your smartphone or computer.

Being able to store all of your photos at full resolution plus up to 5GB of video for free brings incredible peace of mind.

There is no pickup option, but shipping is free for Prime members, which is unusual for online photo print services. If you spend more than $15, free shipping is expedited. I got my full order in less than a week. You can crop your photos when you order them, but you cannot do photo corrections such as color adjustment on Amazon, so be sure to edit your photos before you upload them.

I ordered three 4x6 photos, two black and white and one in color. They all came out great. In fact, Amazon suggested that I print the photo I took on my phone as a 4x5.3 instead, since it's a better proportion for smartphone photos. I also ordered an 8x10, which is beautifully rendered except that it arrived slightly bent. You can't see the bend in my photo of the photo, and it probably wouldn't be noticeable in a frame, but I wanted to note it. I did reach out to customer service, and they did offer to refund or replace my photo.

I bought a set of cards; the smallest set you can order is 25. The quality was great, they have a quality look and feel. My only complaint was the large Amazon logo printed on the back.

I ordered a 20x30 print, which was also lovely, but it did come in a tube so the edges are slightly rolled even after putting some stuff on the corners to weigh it down for a few days. In a frame, it won't matter, but it's worth mentioning.

I created a photo book, it was easy to put together. There were different themes, text, and stickers you could use to personalize it. I was delighted with how it came out. It's thin and tiny with a soft cover; the quality is wonderful. All of the professional engagement photos you see in my order were taken by JMS Imagery.